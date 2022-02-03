SD Mines football announces 2022 schedule

South Dakota Mines released its 2022 regular season schedule Thursday afternoon

Starting off the season is a return trip to Missouri S&T on Thursday, Sept. 1, before finishing up the non-conference slate with a home matchup against Truman State, which won nine games last year, including a 34-17 victory in America’s Crossroads Bowl against Hillsdale College. That game is set for Sept. 10.

South Dakota Mines starts it Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference slate on the road, taking on Colorado Mesa Sept. 17. It comes back home for homecoming on Sept. 24 against New Mexico Highlands.

Then it’s Black Hills Brawl week as South Dakota Mines hosts Black Hills State Oct. 1 as the Hardrockers hope to retain the Homestake Trophy for the third straight time.

Following that, the Hardrockers head back on the road to take on Western Colorado, which is coming off one of the best years in program history, winning 10 games and going to the playoffs. That game is scheduled for Oct. 8.

The next week the Hardrockers host the Colorado School of Mines, fresh off a 12-win season and semifinal berth in the Division II Playoffs, on Oct. 15.

South Dakota Mines heads to Durango on Oct. 22 for a matchup with Fort Lewis the following week. To end the month of October, it'll welcome Adams State on the 29th.

To open November, South Dakota Mines heads to Pueblo for a matchup with Colorado State University Pueblo on Nov. 5.

Senior day and the season finale comes as a rivalry matchup on Nov. 12 as the Hardrockers take on Chadron State in the Battle for the Eagle Rock Trophy.

