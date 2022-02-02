 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
SIGNING DAY

SD Mines football signs trio of Scoopers

Konner Berndt

St. Thomas More's Jake Matthes makes a diving tackle to stop Sturgis running back Konner Berndt (23) in an Oct. 15, 2021 game at O'Harra Stadium.

 Kent Bush / Journal Staff

South Dakota School of Mines announced Wednesday that Sturgis High School football players Konner Berndt, Dominik Smith and Braden Temple have signed their National Letters of Intent to join the Hardrockers' football program.

Continue reading for bios on the Scooper signees.

Konner Berndt (RB, 6-foot, 200 pounds, Piedmont)

Konner was selected to the All-State team following his senior season • In addition to that honor, he was also named All-Conference, and Academic All-Conference • he also earned the Doug Miller Award and Offensive Skills Player of the Year.

Dominik Smith (K/P, 5-foot-9, 145 pounds, Sturgis)

Smith was part of a Black Hills Conference winning team • 3-year letter-winner • Special Teams Player of the Year • Academic All-Conference.

Braden Temple (DB, 5-foot-10, 155 pounds, Sturgis)

Temple earned an All-Conference selection in his senior season • was selected as a team captain • earned an Academic All-Conference selection.

