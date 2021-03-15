SD Mines lets 5th set slip away to MSU Billings

The South Dakota Mines volleyball team was sitting in the driver’s seat Monday evening.
A kill by Chelsea Brewster gave the Hardrockers a 13-11 lead and the serve in the fifth set, with a chance to finish off Montana State University Billings after going down two-sets-to-one.
But the Yellowjackets rallied for three straight points, the third coming on a mishit, to bring up a match point. Lily Bartling kept the match going with a kill, but a service error awarded MSU Billings a second chance to close out a win.
It did, as an attack by SD Mines sailed wide to hand the Yellowjackets a 21-25, 25-23, 25-22, 17-25, 16-14 victory at the King Center.
“I think for us it just comes down to two points, three points where we just don’t play our best volleyball,” said Hardrockers head coach Lauren Torvi Prochazka, whose squad is now 0-2 in five-set matches and has lost four straight. “Games like that prove that those two points, three points of not doing our best, matter.”
Sophomore Jacey Koethe led SD Mines (3-8, 3-6 RMAC) with 17 points off 14 kills and three solo blocks, while sophomore Dejah Behrend added eight kills and three solo and Bartling, a sophomore, chipped in nine kills and one block. Brewester, another sophomore, collected all 10 of her points off kills.
“Jacey played well, but Jacey can play better, and I think she knows she can, too,” Torvi Prochazka said. “Jacey continues to be a huge point-scorer for us, she continues to be a great blocker and she’s really grown into the sophomore role, and I think in a little more time she’s going to be fantastic.”
Though tightly contested, SD Mines took the first lead of the opening set and never relinquished it. On three occasions, MSU Billings (4-1, 0-0 Great Northwest) tied the score, at 2-2, 8-8 and 16-16, but the Hardrockers took back the advantage on the very next point. After the Yellowjackets grabbed four straight to level the set after 32 points, Behrend blocked a shot and Bartling and Koethe combined for another to help make it 19-7.
SD Mines then earned six of the next 11 points to claim the opening frame.
Unlike the first set, the second saw the lead change eight times until a MSU Billings block gave it a 20-19 advantage. The Hardrockers evened the score three times before the set was completed, but at 23-23 the Yellowjackets picked up a kill and then seized the set when their opponents were called for a net violation.
A 7-0 run in the third gave MSU Billings an early 8-4 lead and it fended off SD Mines all the way through. A kill by Hardrockers sophomore Victoria Zagorski squared the frame up at 22-22 before the Yellowjackets tallied three in a row for a two-sets-to-one advantage.
At 11-11 in the fourth set, Koethe and freshman Claire Smith combined for back-to-back blocks while Anna Thomas tallied an ace on a 6-0 run. Ahead 22-17, Behrend notched kills before and after a combined block with Bartling to bring up set point, which Bartling converted by firing in a kill off a MSU Billing block attempt to level the match at two sets apiece.
“For us, it’s just remembering what not winning feels like, and hating to lose,” Torvi Prochazka said of the message to her squad heading into the fifth set. “It’s just focusing on playing every point and getting ahead of ourselves even if we’re down, so every point matters.”
The Hardrockers built a 10-7 lead in the final frame on a 5-0 run that Koethe and Zagorski contributed to by tallying three kills and combining for a block. The Yellowjackets then notched back-to-back kills to cut their deficit to two at 12-10 before Zagorski and Brewester scored kills to make it 13-11.
MSU Billings then grabbed five of the last six points to claim the match, earning the last two off SD Mines errors.
“We’re a very young team,” said Torvi Prochazka, whose roster is composed of eight sophomores, five freshmen and zero seniors. “Experience wins close matches I think, so we’ll get there eventually, but I think lack of experience and lack of discipline in those two points loses matches like that.”
The Hardrockers will travel to Colorado Springs, Colorado next for an RMAC tri-match with the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs and Western Colorado University on Thursday.
“We played a tough match,” Torvi Prochazka said. “I think in areas of our game we play better than we have in a while, so that’s promising, but we’ve got to get all the pieces to come together if we want to do well.”