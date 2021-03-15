SD Mines lets 5th set slip away to MSU Billings

“Jacey played well, but Jacey can play better, and I think she knows she can, too,” Torvi Prochazka said. “Jacey continues to be a huge point-scorer for us, she continues to be a great blocker and she’s really grown into the sophomore role, and I think in a little more time she’s going to be fantastic.”

Though tightly contested, SD Mines took the first lead of the opening set and never relinquished it. On three occasions, MSU Billings (4-1, 0-0 Great Northwest) tied the score, at 2-2, 8-8 and 16-16, but the Hardrockers took back the advantage on the very next point. After the Yellowjackets grabbed four straight to level the set after 32 points, Behrend blocked a shot and Bartling and Koethe combined for another to help make it 19-7.

SD Mines then earned six of the next 11 points to claim the opening frame.

Unlike the first set, the second saw the lead change eight times until a MSU Billings block gave it a 20-19 advantage. The Hardrockers evened the score three times before the set was completed, but at 23-23 the Yellowjackets picked up a kill and then seized the set when their opponents were called for a net violation.