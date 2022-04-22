SD Mines looking for depth and leadership as spring season comes to a close

The South Dakota Mines football team went into the spring season with two main goals: Establish better depth throughout the lineup, and find new senior leadership.

The Hardrockers, 4-5 in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference and 6-5 overall last fall, closed the spring early Friday morning at O’Harra Stadium.

With the approaching weather storm expected to hit this weekend, the annual spring game Saturday was canceled. The Hardrockers instead scrimmaged the final hour of Friday’s 90-minute practice.

As could be expected in a scrimmage situation, head coach Charlie Flohr said the Mines offense showed flashes against the defense, and the defense in turn came up with some big plays.

“Most importantly we came out injury free, which in these types of games are somewhat challenging just because we want our kids to be competitive,” Flohr said. “But I was proud of our kids; we did a lot of good things on each side of the ball. Our young kids got a lot of reps today, which is something we felt that they needed because we will rely on a few of them next fall.”

Senior defensively end/linebacker Kyante Christian and senior wide receiver Jeremiah Bridges both felt good about their respective sides of the football.

“We had a lot of guys playing a bunch of different positions, learning new things," Christian said. "It was a pretty good spring and a lot of growth was made. As a team it was just implementing new things, getting guys going who didn’t have a lot of playing experience last fall."

Bridges left the field Friday morning saying he was fired up about not only the final scrimmage, but about their prospects this fall.

"I have said this to our wide receivers a lot, saying, ‘Look, it is on us to make the big plays.’ On offense when we execute, that is when the momentum starts and the energy happens," Bridges said. "Even on defense when the defense executes and they are in their position, everything turns out the way it is supposed to turn out.”

The Mines offense is experienced at the quarterback position, with redshirt sophomore Jayden Johannsen and redshirt seniors Spencer Zur and Tobey Smith all getting starts in their career. Johannsen got the bulk of action last season, completing 177 of 295 passes for 2,062 yards and 15 touchdowns, while Zur was 16-of-28 passing for 180 yards and one TD.

"We’re not in position to name a starter yet or anything," Flohr said. "We want those guys to continue to compete all of the way up to Day 1. They have done a very good job of handling themselves and their relationship has gotten stronger."

On Friday, Zur was unofficially 10-of-15 passing for 85 yards and one score, a 5-yard touchdown pass to sophomore running back Brandon Barrios. He also ran it in from 1 yard out. Johannsen was 4-of-6 passing for 51 yards and had a 21-yard TD run called back because of a penalty. He also led the offense to a 43-yard field goal by sophomore Connor Taylor.

“We didn’t do very well in the red zone last year. We got down in the red zone a few times and we finished with a couple touchdowns and the other time we ended up kicking a field goal,” he said. “We were in third-and-long a little more than I wanted to be in today, and that was kind of our Achilles heel last year."

Bridges and sophomore Isaiah Eastman both caught a team-leading 46 passes last season; Bridges for 606 yards and six scores and Eastman for 492 yards and two touchdowns. On Friday, Eastman had three catches for 67 yards.

“I think we have a bunch of good guys, a bunch of young guys who are hungry to come out here and be the best,” Bridges said. “I think with that standard going into fall camp, we are going to keep pressing to be the best team that we can be.”

Flohr expects good things out of his running backs this season, led by redshirt sophomore Orlando Westbrook-Sanchez III (343 yards, 1 TD) and senior Kaleb Roth (394 yards, 3 touchdowns).

“Orlando Westbrook-Sanchez has the most playing experience and he did a lot of good things today. Kaleb Roth was injured and out all spring, but we know what he can do," Flohr said. "We feel we have a good plethora of backs within our system and they can do some good things to help us out.”

Flohr added that the offensive line, led by seniors Grant Smith, Austin Roth, Connor Smith and junior Keegan Tandy, has some experience back and just needs to gel as they continue to play together.

“This spring we moved a lot of those guys are to a lot of different positions to see what they can handle,” he said. “We have a lot of guys back who played the last two years, so that is good. Now it is just a matter of getting those guys in the right places and letting them play together.”

On Friday, Flohr said that his defense gave up more explosive plays than they wanted to see, but he is optimistic it will come around.

“We have a lot of young kids playing new positions, and we are right there. We’re in position now," he said. "It is just a matter of going in and making a play."

The Hardrockers return experience at linebacker with seniors Cole Peterson (63 tackles, one interception and one fumble recovery) and Gavin Chaddock (39 tackles. 7.5 QB sacks), while senior Amire Jones (28 tackles) and sophomore Jarrett Meyer (39 tackles) lead the way on the line. Returning upperclassmen in the secondary are seniors Adrian Eastman (39 tackles) and Tony Monroe Jr. (28 tackles), and junior Casey Knutsen (45 tackles.

Christian, who led the team at 70 tackles, will be playing some linebacker as well this season and said their defensive line is deeper than it has been in the past few seasons.

“We have a lot of guys who are coming in next year who can still contribute,” he said. “From that perspective we can be really good. We’re building from the back-end up and that is really what we need.”

The Hardrockers open the 2022 regular season on the road Sept. 1 against Missouri S&T.

