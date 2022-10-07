SD Mines looking to bounce back at Western Colorado

South Dakota Mines outgained Black Hills State 447 yards to 243 yards in Saturday’s Black Hills Brawl but surrendered the football four times in the second half to suffer a 24-17 loss at home.

The turnovers not only cost the Hardrockers the Homestake Trophy but their spot atop the RMAC standings.

This week SD Mines hopes to bounce back on the road against Western Colorado, who received 14 votes in the latest AFCA Division II Coaches Poll.

Series history

Western Colorado leads the series 3-2 dating back to the first meeting between the programs in 2016. The Mountaineers hold a two game winning streak over the Hardrockers, includign a 42-21 win last season.

Last time out

Mines lost to Black Hills State 24-17 on Saturday at O’Harra Stadium, while Western Colorado defeated Colorado Mesa 42-34 in double overtime Saturday at Mesa.

Scouting Mines

Jayden Johannsen and Jeremiah Bridges enter the weekend as one of the most dynamic quarterback-wide receiver duos in Division II.

Johannsen leads the nation in total offense averaging 370.6 yards per game. The redshirt sophomore has completed 117 of 194 passes for 1,640 yards and 12 touchdowns with four interceptions.

Bridges ranks fifth nationally in receiving yards with 637, eighth in receptions with 32 and second in receiving touchdowns with seven.

Isaiah Eastman went off against the Yellow Jackets last week with a school record 15 receptions for 210 yards (two shy of the school record for yards) and one touchdown.

In Mines’ two losses, however, it turned the ball over seven times with four interceptions and three fumbles against BHSU and Truman State.

Mines ranks third in the RMAC in scoring defense allowing 23 points per game and surrenders an average of 330.4 yards per game.

The Hardrockers have limited opponents to 23 of 70 (32.86%) on third down conversions and have allowed eight touchdowns and one field goal in the red zone.

Hunter Newson leads the team with 37 tackles including 4 1/2 tackles for loss and 3 1/2 sacks with a pass breakup.

SD Mines also boasts the most disciplined team in the RMAC incurring a league best 22 penalties for 210 yards.

Scouting Western Colorado

Western Colorado (3-2, 3-0 RMAC) won its third straight game over Colorado Mesa in double-overtime Saturday in Grand Junction, Colorado to hold on to a share of first place in the league.

The Mountaineers opened the season with a pair of loss to West Texas A&M and Texas Permian Basin in the Lone Star State but hit a stride against conference competition to right the ship and receive votes in the national polls.

Western Colorado averages 324.4 yards of total offense per game and surrenders an average of 394.8 yards per game.

Josh Cummings leads the team in rushing with 102 yards per game in three appearances. The redshirt senior has toted the rock 67 times for 306 yards and two touchdowns during the team’s win streak after missing the first two games of the season.

Graduate quarterback Connor Desch has completed 60 of 107 passes for 671 yards and 10 touchdowns with a pair of interceptions.

The Mountaineers have turned the ball over 11 times this season (six interceptions and five fumbles) and forced 10 turnovers (six interceptions and four fumbles).

Ethan Sanchez-Maxwell leads Western Colorado with three interceptions and is second on the team in tackles with 32, including two tackles for loss and one sack. Darrious Gaines has added two interceptions and seven pass breakups with 21 tackles and 3 1/2 tackles for loss.

Key to the game

Without costly turnovers against BHSU and Truman State, Mines might be vying for a spot in the national rankings this weekend.

The Hardrockers possess the talent and discipline to compete with the top tier of the RMAC, but need to take care of the ball first in order to jump back into the win column.

SD Mines and Western Colorado kick off at 1 p.m. Saturday at Katy O. Rady Field in Gunnison, Colorado.