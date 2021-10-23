SD Mines’ offense stalls out in 42-21 loss to Western Colorado

For one quarter Saturday afternoon, South Dakota Mines raised eyebrows with a defensive touchdown and two big-play scores on offense.

But after No. 24 Western Colorado woke up, figured out its opposition’s gameplan or a combination of both, the Hardrockers were stifled and held scoreless for the remainder of their Week 8 RMAC contest, losing 42-21 to the Mountaineers at O’Harra Stadium.

“They made some good adjustments,” SD Mines head coach Charlie Flohr said. “We didn’t get our running game going in the second quarter like we wanted to. We sustained a few injuries, but that’s part of the football game and we’ve got to be able to go next-man-up.”

Jayden Johannsen completed 15 of 28 passes for the Hardrockers (4-4, 2-4) for 205 yards, two touchdowns and one interception, and added 52 yards on the ground on 20 carries. Jeremiah Bridges hauled in four receptions for 88 yards and a touchdown, while Jarrett Meyer led the defense with 11 total tackles.

The Mountaineers (7-1, 6-1) racked up 465 yards of offense, including 301 yards through the air.

SD Mines was buoyed by a punt-turned-run on its first drive where Casey Knutsen bounded up the sideline for a 30-yard gain on fourth-and-5. That play led to a 25-yard pass from Johanssen over the top to Collin Zur in the end zone for a touchdown.

Linebacker Cole Peterson extended the Hardrockers’ lead less than two minutes later when he picked off a Connor Desch third-down pass and ran it back about half the length of Dunham Field to the house for the pick-six.

Desch responded by leading a seven-play, 60-yard drive that ended with a 14-yard touchdown pass to Damian Macias to get Western Colorado on the board, but Johanssen answered just three plays into SD Mines’ ensuing possession with a deep 64-yard touchdown pass to Bridges to give the Hardrockers a 21-7 advantage in the first quarter.

“We hit some explosive plays early. We caught them off guard with a bit of tempo stuff, executed it early and the situations that were presented,” Flohr said. “We tried to take the air out of them as early as we could.”

The Mountaineers capped off the high-scoring opening frame with a 11-yard touchdown pass from Desch to Malik White. They attempted a 38-yard field goal to begin the second quarter but the kick was blocked by Jacob Schwab.

The SD Mines offense stalled from there as it punted seven times, turned the ball over on downs twice and committed one turnover. Western Colorado tied the game with 6:46 to play in the first half when Desch hit Cole Riters wide open for a 37-yard touchdown, then took the lead on a 15-yard quarterback keeper by Desch to make it 28-21 at intermission.

The Mountaineers were never able to truly pull away, however, as the Hardrockers continued to make stops and force changes of possession. After Josh Cummings ran in an 11-yard score to give Western Colorado a 35-21 lead in the third, SD Mines put itself back within striking distance with first-and-goal at the opposing 7-yard line.

Following a 2-yard run that had a scary neck injury for a Mountaineers defensive lineman, who was treated on the field for several minutes and eventually needed to be carted away on a stretcher, a fumbled handoff turned the ball over to Western Colorado.

The two teams traded punts until the Hardrockers moved the ball 71 yards on 10 plays and again looked to score. But Johanssen was tackled for a loss on a fourth-and-two at the 13 on a QB keeper and SD Mines again came away with nothing.

The Mountaineers then executed a 13-play, 85-yard drive that salted away the clock and secured the victory. Desch finished it off with a 3-yard touchdown pass, his fourth of the afternoon, to White with 1:34 remaining in regulation.

“Our defense did a good job putting pressure on the quarterback, making him hurry some throws. They did a great job stopping the run. That team put up a lot of yards rushing last week, and I was proud of our defense and how they came and played.”

Johanssen was sacked eight times in the loss, forced to pass as Orlando Westbrook-Sanchez III, who earned the bulk of his squad’s rushing attempts, managed 45 yards on nine carries.

“They brought a lot of pressure knowing our running game situation and put pressure on the quarterback quite a bit,” Flohr said.

SD Mines is back in action next Saturday when it travels to Spearfish for the 136th meeting of The Battle for the Homestake Trophy against rival Black Hills State. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m.

Contact Matt Case at matt.case@rapidcityjournal.com

