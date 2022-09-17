 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story
COLLEGE FOOTBALL

SD Mines overcomes halftime deficit to beat Colorado Mesa

  • Updated
  • 0
091122-mines-10.jpg (copy)

South Dakota Mines quarterback Jayden Johannsen makes his way downfield while under pressure from Truman State defenders in a Sept. 10 game at O'Harra Stadium.

 Siandhara Bonnet, Journal staff

The South Dakota Mines football team overcame a 10-7 halftime deficit and outscored Colorado Mesa 24-7 in the second half to earn a 31-17 victory in RMAC action Saturday afternoon at Stocker Stadium in Grand Junction, Colorado.

Jayden Johannsen completed 26 of 45 passes for 422 yards, three touchdowns and one interception for the Hardrockers (2-1 overall, 1-0 RMAC), adding 28 rushing yards on nine carries. Jeremiah Bridges ran for 37 yards on just two carries, while Bryan Lumsden tallied 32 rushing yards on 10 carries and one touchdown.

Bridges also hauled in eight receptions for 164 yards and three scores, including touchdown receptions of 63 and 60 yards. Isaiah Eastman tallied seven catches for 70 yards, and Jake Leon picked up 93 yards on just two receptions.

Kyante Christian led the defense with 1.5 sacks, while Hunter Newsome collected a team-high 11 tackles.

People are also reading…

The Hardrockers outgained the Mavericks (1-1, 0-1) 451-347, went 9 of 21 on third down and finished with seven sacks.

SD Mines hosts New Mexico Highlands (1-1, 1-0) next Saturday at O'Harra Stadium.

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Four arrested Monday in two cases

Four arrested Monday in two cases

Three people were arrested Monday in Rapid City for allegedly receiving stolen property and one person was arrested in a separate shooting call.

Your Two Cents for Sept. 15

Your Two Cents for Sept. 15

Not only can we change when schools start and end but do we really need a week off for Easter and a week off for Thanksgiving and all the thre…

Your Two Cents for Sept. 14

Your Two Cents for Sept. 14

Four day work week can be efficient when half of the employees work on Monday through Thursday, and the other half work Tuesday to Friday. Tha…

Watch Now: Related Video

Where will King Charles live?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News