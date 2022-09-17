SD Mines overcomes halftime deficit to beat Colorado Mesa

The South Dakota Mines football team overcame a 10-7 halftime deficit and outscored Colorado Mesa 24-7 in the second half to earn a 31-17 victory in RMAC action Saturday afternoon at Stocker Stadium in Grand Junction, Colorado.

Jayden Johannsen completed 26 of 45 passes for 422 yards, three touchdowns and one interception for the Hardrockers (2-1 overall, 1-0 RMAC), adding 28 rushing yards on nine carries. Jeremiah Bridges ran for 37 yards on just two carries, while Bryan Lumsden tallied 32 rushing yards on 10 carries and one touchdown.

Bridges also hauled in eight receptions for 164 yards and three scores, including touchdown receptions of 63 and 60 yards. Isaiah Eastman tallied seven catches for 70 yards, and Jake Leon picked up 93 yards on just two receptions.

Kyante Christian led the defense with 1.5 sacks, while Hunter Newsome collected a team-high 11 tackles.

The Hardrockers outgained the Mavericks (1-1, 0-1) 451-347, went 9 of 21 on third down and finished with seven sacks.

SD Mines hosts New Mexico Highlands (1-1, 1-0) next Saturday at O'Harra Stadium.