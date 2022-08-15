SD Mines picked 6th, BHSU 7th, in preseason football poll

South Dakota School of Mines was picked to finish sixth in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference in the 2022 preseason football poll, released Monday, while Black Hills State was tabbed to finish seventh.
The Hardrockers went 6-5 overall and 4-5 in conference action last year, placing sixth in the standings and failing to make the playoffs. The Yellowjackets went 4-7 overall and 2-7 in the RMAC, dropping their final six games.
Chadron State was picked to finish fifth.
2022 RMAC Football Preseason Poll (First-place votes)
1. Colorado School of Mines (9) 81
2. CSU Pueblo (1) 70
3. Western Colorado 66
4. Colorado Mesa 53
5. Chadron State 47
6. South Dakota Mines 40
7. Black Hills State 35
8. New Mexico Highlands 25
9. Adams State 22
10. Fort Lewis 11