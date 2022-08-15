SD Mines picked 6th, BHSU 7th, in preseason football poll

South Dakota School of Mines was picked to finish sixth in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference in the 2022 preseason football poll, released Monday, while Black Hills State was tabbed to finish seventh.

The Hardrockers went 6-5 overall and 4-5 in conference action last year, placing sixth in the standings and failing to make the playoffs. The Yellowjackets went 4-7 overall and 2-7 in the RMAC, dropping their final six games.