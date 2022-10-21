SD Mines poised for big win at Fort Lewis

Fort Lewis won its last football game on Oct. 5, 2019 in a 28-9 victory over Adams State.

Since that game, the Skyhawks have lost 24 straight, including winless campaigns in 2020 and 2021.

SD Mines (4-3, 3-2 RMAC) suffered a tough defeat at the hands of No. 19 Colorado Mines last weekend but has the opportunity to bounce back in a big way on Saturday against Fort Lewis (0-6, 0-5 RMAC).

Series history

Mines is 3-3 all-time against Fort Lewis dating back to the first meeting between the squads on Sept. 3, 2011. The Hardrockers are looking for their fourth straight win over the Skyhawks.

Last time out

The Hardrockers fell 48-20 to the Orediggers while the Skyhawks fell 70-10 to Colorado Mesa in Grand Junction, Colorado.

Scouting SD Mines

Mines boasts one of the most explosive offenses in the RMAC and in Division II.

The Hardrockers average a whopping 460.1 yards of total offense per game and 30 points per game. Quarterback Jayden Johannsen, along with wide receivers Jeremiah Bridges and Isaiah Eastman, has been the source of that explosiveness.

Johannsen has completed 55.7% of his passes for 2,164 yards and 16 touchdowns with four interceptions. He’s also the team’s leading rusher with 390 yards on 97 carries for seven more touchdowns.

Bridges has caught 46 passes for 860 yards and eight touchdowns and Eastman has caught 58 passes for 737 yards and five touchdowns.

Defensively, Mines is allowing 24.7 points per game and 341.6 yards per game. The Hardrockers have intercepted three passes and forced seven fumbles.

Hunter Newsom leads the team in tackles with 51 on the year including four and a half tackles for loss and three and a half sacks. Kaleb Tischler has added 34 tackles with one and a half tackles for loss with an interception and three pass breakups.

Scouting Fort Lewis

Fort Lewis has struggled in every aspect of the game for multiple seasons.

In five RMAC games this year, the Skyhawks have been outscored 280-36 and scored just three touchdowns. Fort Lewis only scored one touchdown in its 52-12 loss to open the season as well against Arizona Christian.

The Skyhawks are averaging eight points per game and 205.7 yards per game. Fort Lewis opponents are averaging 55.33 points per game and 505.5 yards of total offense per game.

Quarterback Braden Wingle has completed 57.67% of his passes for 994 yards and four touchdowns with 10 interceptions. Running back Jeff Hansens has rushed 27 times for 81 yards to lead the team in rushing.

Fort Lewis has turned the ball over 15 times and forced just five turnovers on the season.

Carter Cameron leads the team in tackles with 46 on the season including four and a half tackles for loss and one and a half sacks.

Keys to victory

If Mines avoids costly turnovers and plays its game, the Hardrockers are poised for a lopsided victory in Durango, Colorado.