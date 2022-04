The South Dakota Mines annual spring football game, originally scheduled for Saturday afternoon, has been canceled, the school announced Wednesday.

The game was slated to kick off at 1 p.m. at O'Harra Stadium, but inclement weather forced its cancellation. A high chance of snow, 25-35 mph winds and 30-degree temperatures are expected in Rapid City.

The Hardrockers will instead host a 6:15-7:30 a.m. practice Friday at O'Harra that is open to the public.

