SD Mines stifled by CSU Pueblo in 49-7 loss

On their next possession, Tanner Draper jumped a route and picked off a first-down pass by Johanssen, returning it all the way for a pick-six to get the ThunderWolves (2-2, 2-0) on the board in the first quarter.

On the first play following a blocked punt, Michael Roots took a handoff 35 yards down the sideline to make it 14-0.

SD Mines’ lone touchdown came less than two minutes into the second quarter when Johannseen’s scoring run capped off a 13-play, 75-yard drive to cut it back to a seven-point game.

CSU-Pueblo took over from there, scoring before halftime on a 1-yard rush by Roots to end a drive that was ignited by a 53-yard scamper from Roots on first down.

“They really hadn’t shown a whole lot of (speed). They’ve struggled offensively,” Flohr said. “They had a great game plan, they came in today and showed their speed off a little bit.”

The ThunderWolves began the second half with a 47-yard touchdown run by Jordan Jones to make it a 28-7 ballgame.