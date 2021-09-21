SD Mines to induct 2021 Hall of Fame class Saturday

The South Dakota Mines Athletics Deptarment and the Hardrock Club announced Tuesday its 2021 Hardrocker Hall of Fame inductees.
Hugh Welsch (Administration), Jennifer Hiykel (volleyball), Dan Matthaidess (basketball) Bill Brodsky (football), and the 1991-92 men’s basketball team (team) will be honored during a banquet Saturday in the Christensen Hall of Fame at the King Center in Rapid City. The induction class will also will be recognized during halftime of the homecoming football game against CSU Pueblo later that night at O’Harra Stadium.
Inductee bios are included below.
Bill Brodsky, Builder / Football
Bill Brodsky came to South Dakota Mines from Broadus, Montana. While at Mines, he joined the Hardrocker football team and secured a position as quarterback, ending up a four-year letterman at the position from 1964-1967. He was also an All-Conference selection in 1966. While finishing his degree, Brodsky joined the coaching staff for a season in which he assisted with the offensive backfield and the ends.
Dan Matthaidess, Men’s Basketball
Dan Matthaidess, who hailed from Moorhead, Iowa, holds the 13th spot for all-time points made as a Hardrocker (1,292). He was also a member of the Hardrocker Track and Field team.
Matthaidess was to be inducted as part of the 2020 Class of the Hardrock Hall of Fame, an event which was postponed until 2021 due to COVID-19. He died in December 2020 and will be inducted posthumously.
Jenny Hiykel, Volleyball
A native of Omaha, Nebraska, Hiykel was a four-year starter for the Hardrockers. She holds the top spots in single-season records of serve receive passing ratio (2.59), serve receive percentage (97 percent), and total digs (753). She was named the Dakota Athletic Conference Senior of the Year in 2008.
Hiykel was also named Libero of the Year and was a DAC All-Conference First Team Selection during both her junior and senior years. She was a DAC Scholar Athlete, received several DAC Libero of the Week and Regional Libero of the Week honors, and achieved a NAIA Libero of the Week recognition. Hiykel majored in Interdisciplinary Sciences while at South Dakota Mines.
Hugh Welsh, Leader
Welsh served as head coach of the Hardrocker men’s basketball program for 19 seasons (1986-2005). During his time as head coach, he compiled a 268-273 win-loss record, took the 1997 team to a NAIA National Tournament, and acquired two conference championship titles to his credit (1994-95, 1996-97).
Welsh is the second longest-tenured coach in the men’s basketball program (behind Bob Hunt, who coached the Hardrockers for 21 years). He has more wins than any men’s coach in school history and was twice named the South Dakota Intercollegiate Conference Coach of the Year and Athletic Director of the Year. His career coaching record is 545 wins and 380 losses.
Other highlights of Welsh’s career include single-season wins record of 22 in 1991-92; consecutive wins (11), and an undefeated home record during the 1986-87 campaign.
During his career at South Dakota Mines, the athletics program grew with the reinstallation of the men’s and women’s golf programs in 2001. He also presided over an overhaul in athletic facilities with the 2006 installation of state-of-the-art artificial turf at O’Harra Stadium’s Dunham Field.
1991-1992 Men’s Basketball Team
The 1991-92 Hardrocker Men’s Basketball Team, under the leadership of coach Hugh Welsh, tops the list for most wins in a season (22) and is tied for most consecutive wins in a season (11).
This team also hold records for most points scored in a season (2,735), most free throws made (635), most free throws attempted (828), and the highest free throw percentage (76.7%). The team also holds records for 3-point shots made in a season (294), 3-point attempts in a season (770), and 3-point shots attempted in game (37).
The 91-92 squad won the Hardrocker Classic and the Blue Hawk Classic, and for only the second time in school history, also won the SDIC pre-season tournament. Team members include Alan Anderson, Rick Baruth, Dave Boeselager, Aaron Carlson, Rob Christensen, Steve Griggs, Brandon Kandolin, Brett Knapp, Derek Knapp, Rusty Kocon, Jay Peppel, Marc Piwko, Mike Sailer, Mitch Slusarski, Jeramy Spicer, and Shawn Swanson. The team was coached by head coach Hugh Welsh and assistant coach Jim Gray.