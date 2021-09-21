SD Mines to induct 2021 Hall of Fame class Saturday

Matthaidess was to be inducted as part of the 2020 Class of the Hardrock Hall of Fame, an event which was postponed until 2021 due to COVID-19. He died in December 2020 and will be inducted posthumously.

Jenny Hiykel, Volleyball

A native of Omaha, Nebraska, Hiykel was a four-year starter for the Hardrockers. She holds the top spots in single-season records of serve receive passing ratio (2.59), serve receive percentage (97 percent), and total digs (753). She was named the Dakota Athletic Conference Senior of the Year in 2008.

Hiykel was also named Libero of the Year and was a DAC All-Conference First Team Selection during both her junior and senior years. She was a DAC Scholar Athlete, received several DAC Libero of the Week and Regional Libero of the Week honors, and achieved a NAIA Libero of the Week recognition. Hiykel majored in Interdisciplinary Sciences while at South Dakota Mines.

Hugh Welsh, Leader

Welsh served as head coach of the Hardrocker men’s basketball program for 19 seasons (1986-2005). During his time as head coach, he compiled a 268-273 win-loss record, took the 1997 team to a NAIA National Tournament, and acquired two conference championship titles to his credit (1994-95, 1996-97).