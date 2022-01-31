SD Mines' Weiss named RMAC Women's Basketball Academic Player of the Year

South Dakota Mines redshirt senior Ryan Weiss was named Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Women’s Basketball Academic Player of the Year, the league announced Monday.

Weiss has been a prominent piece of the Hardrockers’ offense this season and ranks No. 14 on South Dakota Mines’ all-time scoring list. The guard is a two-time RMAC All-Conference and is now a three-time RMAC All-Academic First Team honoree. She holds the Hardrockers’ program record for 3-pointers made and currently leads her squad averaging 13.1 points per game this season.

Weiss is pursuing a graduate degree in engineering management, where she holds a perfect 4.0 grade-point average.

Black Hills State's Ashley Davis and Danica Kocer were also First-Team Academic All-Conference selections for the women's team, while Adam Mousa of BHSU was named to the men's team.

BHSU's Scott earns Defensive Player of the Week

Black Hills State men's basketball junior Joel Scott was named Week 11 RMAC Defensive Player of the Week Monday afternoon.

The leading defensive rebounder in the nation, averaging 9.17 per game this season, added to his total with 21 rebounds (20 defensive boards), 43 points and two blocks, securing two weekend wins to improve BHSU to 12-1.

He also recorded his 13th and 14th double-doubles of the season, which ranks second nationally. Scott also ranks seventh in the nation with 11.1 rebounds per game, and ninth with 199 total rebounds this season.

This is Scott's sixth Player of the Week honor, and second defensive honor this season. He was named 2020-21 First Team All-RMAC and NABC First Team All-District following last season and took home the RMAC Freshman of the Year award for his 2019-20 season.

