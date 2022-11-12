SD Mines wins first game over Chadron State in 35 years

South Dakota Mines snapped a 15-game series losing streak to Chadron State with a 28-7 over its RMAC foe in its season finale Saturday at O'Harra Stadium.

It marked the Hardrockers' (7-4, 6-3 RMAC) first win over the Eagles since 1987 and their first seven-win season since 2010.

Mines racked up 425 yards of total offense, while holding Chadron State (3-8, 3-6 RMAC) to 230 total yards and intercepted a pair of passes to end the year on a high note.

Jayden Johannsen completed 28 of 31 passes for 304 yards and two touchdowns. His primary target, Jeremiah Bridges, hauled in 12 catches for 123 yards and Isaiah Eastman added seven catches for 87 yards and a touchdown.

Mines rushed for 121 yards behind an 11-carry, 57-yard performance by Ty Harris, who scored a touchdown.

Chadron State QB Heath Beemiller completed 21 of 45 passes for 186 yards and a touchdown with two picks.

The Eagles managed 44 rushing yards on 22 attempts for an average of two yards per carry.

Mines opened the game on a high note with an eight-play, 75-yard scoring drive in 3 minutes, 3 seconds. Harris capped the drive with a 24-yard touchdown run to put his team up 7-0 with 11:47 left in the first quarter.

Chadron State answered at the start of the second quarter with a 4-yard TD pass from Beemiller to Peter Krohn that tied the game at 7-7 with 14:18 left in the first half.

Mines reclaimed its lead on the following drive on a 49-yard touchdown run by Johannsen that made it 14-7 with 11:39 to play in the second.

The Hardrockers added a pair of Johannsen touchdown passes of 10 and 12 yards to Eastman and Jake Leonne, respectively, to claim a 28-7 victory and the Eagle-Rock Trophy.