 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story
COLLEGE FOOTBALL

SD Mines wins first game over Chadron State in 35 years

  • 0
092422-Hardrockers32.jpg (copy)

South Dakota Mines running back Orlando Westbrook-Sanchez III carries the ball during a Sept. 24 game against New Mexico Highlands at O'Harra Stadium in Rapid City.

 Matt Gade, Journal staff

South Dakota Mines snapped a 15-game series losing streak to Chadron State with a 28-7 over its RMAC foe in its season finale Saturday at O'Harra Stadium.

It marked the Hardrockers' (7-4, 6-3 RMAC) first win over the Eagles since 1987 and their first seven-win season since 2010.

Mines racked up 425 yards of total offense, while holding Chadron State (3-8, 3-6 RMAC) to 230 total yards and intercepted a pair of passes to end the year on a high note.

Jayden Johannsen completed 28 of 31 passes for 304 yards and two touchdowns. His primary target, Jeremiah Bridges, hauled in 12 catches for 123 yards and Isaiah Eastman added seven catches for 87 yards and a touchdown.

Mines rushed for 121 yards behind an 11-carry, 57-yard performance by Ty Harris, who scored a touchdown.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Chadron State QB Heath Beemiller completed 21 of 45 passes for 186 yards and a touchdown with two picks.

People are also reading…

The Eagles managed 44 rushing yards on 22 attempts for an average of two yards per carry.

Mines opened the game on a high note with an eight-play, 75-yard scoring drive in 3 minutes, 3 seconds. Harris capped the drive with a 24-yard touchdown run to put his team up 7-0 with 11:47 left in the first quarter.

Chadron State answered at the start of the second quarter with a 4-yard TD pass from Beemiller to Peter Krohn that tied the game at 7-7 with 14:18 left in the first half.

Mines reclaimed its lead on the following drive on a 49-yard touchdown run by Johannsen that made it 14-7 with 11:39 to play in the second.

The Hardrockers added a pair of Johannsen touchdown passes of 10 and 12 yards to Eastman and Jake Leonne, respectively, to claim a 28-7 victory and the Eagle-Rock Trophy.

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Judge rejects claims of election violations in Detroit

Judge rejects claims of election violations in Detroit

A judge has thrown out a lawsuit that challenged voting by absentee ballot in Detroit, saying a Republican candidate for secretary of state failed to produce any evidence of violations. Wayne County Judge Tim Kenny says critics “have raised a red flag” of election law wrongdoing. But Kenny says his ruling “takes down that flag.” Kristina Karamo and others sued to try to force Detroit voters to vote in person or go to the city clerk’s office to get an absentee ballot. They made a variety of allegations about how Detroit reviews signatures on absentee ballots and monitors ballot drop-off boxes. The judge says they “failed dramatically” to back up any of it.

Your Two Cents for Nov. 8

Your Two Cents for Nov. 8

I left Colorado and moved back to South Dakota after watching recreational marijuana negatively impact Colorado. Legalizing marijuana to regul…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Strange sea creature resembling gymnast's ribbon baffles tourists in Thailand

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News