SD Mines women looking to overcome late-season loss

The South Dakota Mines women's basketball team had things going pretty well until recently, winning eight of nine games.

Then they lost leading scorer Ryan Weiss (17.2 ppg.) to a season-ending knee injury Feb. 20 at Chadron State, and struggled mightily against 5-12 Colorado Colorado Springs last Friday night at home, losing 57-50.

Despite the tough way to end the regular-season, Mines head coach Jeri Jacobson said they are excited for the opportunity to play in the postseason , as they travel to Guunnison, Colo., Tuesday night to face No. 3 Western Colorado in a Rocky Mountain Athletic conference quarterfinal game. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m.

“It’s been a longtime coming, so we’re trying to make it as enjoyable as possible, because A, not everybody in our conference gets a postseason, and B, not a lot of teams around the country are able to play in a postseason tournament,” she said. “We’re just trying to take advantage of that and enjoy every moment of it.”

Jacobson said the are just using focusing on how they play their style of basketball — scrappy and feisty and playing hard with a lot of effort.

Not enjoying the game last Friday was one of their downfalls, she said.