SD Mines women looking to overcome late-season loss

The South Dakota Mines women's basketball team had things going pretty well until recently, winning eight of nine games.
Then they lost leading scorer Ryan Weiss (17.2 ppg.) to a season-ending knee injury Feb. 20 at Chadron State, and struggled mightily against 5-12 Colorado Colorado Springs last Friday night at home, losing 57-50.
Despite the tough way to end the regular-season, Mines head coach Jeri Jacobson said they are excited for the opportunity to play in the postseason , as they travel to Guunnison, Colo., Tuesday night to face No. 3 Western Colorado in a Rocky Mountain Athletic conference quarterfinal game. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m.
“It’s been a longtime coming, so we’re trying to make it as enjoyable as possible, because A, not everybody in our conference gets a postseason, and B, not a lot of teams around the country are able to play in a postseason tournament,” she said. “We’re just trying to take advantage of that and enjoy every moment of it.”
Jacobson said the are just using focusing on how they play their style of basketball — scrappy and feisty and playing hard with a lot of effort.
Not enjoying the game last Friday was one of their downfalls, she said.
“I think last Friday we got frustrated and that took the joy out of the game,” she said. “We’re emphasizing that going into this week to just have fun and don’t put pressure on yourself. Just enjoy it. If we do those things, then we will probably be rewarded with the win. If we don’t (win), at least we’re playing good basketball and we played how we want to play.”
The Hardrockers have split with Western Colorado, losing a non-conference bout against them back in early January, 79-72, and then handing the Mountaineers their first loss of the season the very next night, 72-68, in a conference matchup.
The 'Rockers head into the tournament with an 11-8 overall record and 11-7 mark in the conference. The team is averaging 65.4 ppg while opposing teams are posting 62.2 ppg. SDM is shooting 41 percent from the field and hitting 36 percent of three-pointers attempted.
Without Weiss, Naomi Hidalgo now leads the team in scoring at 8 points a game and 6.3 rebounds per contest. Michaela Shaklee adds 7.9 ppg, Makenna Bodette contributes with 6.8 ppg and Anna Combalia ads 6.2 ppg.
Looking at Western Colorado University, the Mountaineers closed out the season with a 13-4 overall record and 12-4 mark in the RMAC. They had a rough end to the season, after leading the conference standings for most of the year, WCU went 2-3 to close out the schedule, falling to Westminster College (71-53), Colorado Mesa (58-43), and Colorado School of Mines (63-59). That dropped them down to the third seed for the RMAC tourney.
“Western is a great program,” Jacobson said. “Coach (Lora) Westling has done a phenomenal job of turning the program around since being hired. I have a lot of respect for her and I love the way her team plays partially because we play a similar style, we run very similar offenses. It’s a great matchup for us. We got to play them back-to-back, and one of them we got a win. Our players feel good about that and are excited about the opportunity. If anything, this is a great spot for us.”
Individually Hannah Cooper leads the way for the Mountaineers with 16.7 ppg., followed by Emmery Wagstaff at 13.3 ppg., Samantha Coleman adds 12.5 ppg., and Mikaela Parker averages 9.2 ppg.
The winner faces the Black Hills State-Westminster winner Friday at the highest seed.