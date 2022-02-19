SD Mines women pull off upset over BHSU; Yellow Jacket men pull away from Hardrockers

The final home game at the King Center for Ryan Weiss and her fellow South Dakota Mines seniors will go down as one they will likely never forget.

Sitting at No. 12 in the 16-team women’s basketball Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference standings, the Hardrockers were only playing for pride against their fierce rivals, who are playing for a home postseason game, but they used those festivities and a full-house atmosphere, knocking off Black Hills State 61-58 Saturday night.

Mines overcame a huge night offensively from BHSU junior guard Danica Kocer and had most of the energy in the game, especially early. The ‘Rockers shocked the Yellow Jackets, who had won three straight games, by running out to a 15-7 lead at the end of the first quarter and leading by as much as 14 early in the second.

BHSU rallied briefly for a one-point lead in the third before the Hardrockers responded in the fourth and hit six straight free throws down the stretch for the big rivalry win.

“This season we have really overcome a lot of adversity, and this is a bittersweet game, obviously, with this being my last game at the King Center," said Weiss, the program’s all-time leading 3-point shooter. "But there’s no other way I would rather have this gone down."

Other than the night from Kocer, the Yellow Jackets struggled mightily on offense. Kocer scored the Jackets' first 16 points of the third quarter and finished with a game-high 28. She was 11 of 17 from the field, hitting 5 of 7 3-pointers, only to see the rest of the Jackets combine for 7 of 37 overall shooting and just 2 of 14 3-pointers.

“Anything can happen with these games,” Mines head coach Jeri Jacobson said. “That is what makes them so fun. They are always a back-and-forth battle."

The Hardrockers rode the Senior Night excitement and led the entire first half, building a 23-9 lead early in the second. Weiss had the hot early hand with eight points, including two 3-pointers.

“We have been trying to start off stronger, and tonight we didn’t have to worry about having enough energy. We had a fire under our butt tonight and we were excited to play,” said Weiss, who led the Hardrockers with 17 points. Junior Naomi Hildago finished with 12 points and junior Bailey Johnson added 11.

Black Hills State, 14-5 in the RMAC and 16-9 overall, missed its first five shots and were just 2 of 14 in the first quarter, with both field goals 3-pointers. BHSU, however, chipped away and cut that 14-point lead in half as Mines led 30-23 at halftime.

Both teams found some more offense early in the third as they combined for five 3-pointers in the first two minutes, three by Kocer, who hit four in the quarter.

Two free throws by freshman Haylee Weathersby broke the Kocer streak and junior guard Raven Cournoyer’s layup gave the Yellow Jackets' their first and only lead of the game at 43-42, but Mines regained a two-point advantage going into the fourth on a late 3-pointer by Johnson.

As hot as the third quarter started, the fourth was that cold. Neither team hit a field goal for the first three minutes until Hildago’s layup with 4:56 remaining. Another Hildago jumper put the Hardrockers back up by eight.

The game, however, went down to the final possession as Kocer, who hadn’t yet scored in the fourth, hit for five points and Cournoyer nailed two free throws to make it a 55-54 game with 52 seconds remaining.

But the Hardrockers stayed a step ahead of BHSU the rest of the way and got four free throws from senior Anna Combalia and two from Weiss with eight seconds remaining for an important three-point edge. The Jackets couldn’t get off a clean 3-pointer and the Hardrockers celebrated another big rivalry win, their third against BHSU in the last four meetings.

“We had some people step up big defensively, especially rebounding. Anna Combalia hit some clutch free throws at the end and I am really happy for her,” Weiss said. “(In the final seconds) I wanted the ball in my hands with the confidence to knock them down.”

BHSU head coach Mark Nore said his team was just out-played by the Hardrockers from the start.

“I thought (Mines) came ready to play; they had a good game-plan,” Nore said. “They took us out of rhythm. I think we were flat at the start. We didn’t start well on the defensive end, we didn’t guard very well. They played harder in the first half and they competed more. It got the best of us. I thought our mindset was off, which was uncharacteristic of where it has been.”

Kocer was the lone offensive highlight for the Jackets as the rest of the team combined for just 30 points.

“She is a beast,” Nore said of Kocer. “Danica did everything she could do to keep us in it. But sometimes it works like that.”

The Jackets ae scheduled to play at Colorado Western Monday, but the status of that game is up in the air because of the impending winter storm. They’ll close the regular season at home against Colorado Christian (14-4 RMAC) Friday and MSU-Denver (14-5) Saturday.

“I feel bad for our gals, it wasn’t a great game,” Nore said. “Now we have to get back to business with the games that we have left.”

Mines, 6-14 in the RMAC and 6-20 overall, will look took take the momentum on the road for their finales, Thursday at Colorado Colorado Springs and Saturday at New Mexico Highlands.

BHSU men dominate second half and snap two-game skid

The league-leading Black Hills State men’s basketball team stubbed its toe last weekend, with road losses at Colorado Colorado Springs and New Mexico Highlands. The last thing they needed was a scrappy South Dakota Mines team to turn that stubbed toe into a kick in the gut.

For the first half, the Hardrockers probably did that, but the Yellow Jackets took over in the final 20 minutes for a 79-65 win Saturday night in a packed Goodell Gymnasium.

“We knew we had to come back and play the basketball that we knew how to,” BHSU junior forward Joel Scott said. “Last weekend was tough. It wasn’t our best weekend. After that we are still in the top spot, still in the running. We got back to what we needed to do; get back in the winning ways.”

The two teams traded leads for much of the first half before the Jackets held a slight 36-33 edge at the break. Black Hills State took control in the second half early, leading by as much as 20 points before finishing off the 14-point rivalry win, moving to 15-4 in league play and 17-7 overall.

Scott led all scorers with 27 points, 19 in the second half. He said he knew he needed to step up in the final 20 minutes. He said the Yellow Jackets just had to toughen up in the second half, play their game and execute on the defensive end.

That toughness, he added, also had to come from him, to set the tone for the team.

“It’s one of those things. I’m a team captain and people look up to me and stuff,” he said. “If I am down and not playing as hard as I can, I feel other people will do that. If I’m up and going, it lifts the team up and helps them get going.”

BHSU head coach Ryan Thompson said that coming into the game his team’s mentality was good. He said they approached the game like the Hardrockers were the best team in the league and they were going to play extremely well.

“It was a difficult atmosphere like we knew it would be,” he said. “I thought South Dakota (Mines) played well in the first half and made life miserable on us. They kicked our tail rebounding. In the second half I just challenged our guys, and from a toughness standpoint with their mentality in the second half, we just got every loose ball and I thought our athleticism took over.”

Mines led for much of the first five minutes and freshman Brevin Walter’s 3-pointer tied the game at 12-12 with 13:20 remaining in the half. Walter had an old-fashioned 3-point play to keep it close at 19-18 BHSU. Back-to-back 3-pointers by the Jackets' Sava Dukic and Mines’ Alejandro Rama, followed by a steal by Rama, tied the game at 30-30 with four minutes remaining in the half.

Dukic hit another 3-pointer and BHSU took a 36-33 edge into the locker room at halftime.

The Hardrockers scored the first points out of the break on a basket by Kolten Mortensen, but a 3-pointer and 3-point play by Sindou Cisse got the Jackets going. A Scott jam gave the Jackets a 10-point lead less than four minutes into the second half.

Scott, the league second leading scorer at 21.9 points a game going in, took over like he has done this season, with 12 points in the team’s 21-11 run for a 20-point lead at 67-47 with 5:30 to play.

Mines got a couple 3-pointers from Walter down the stretch, but the Rockers could not overcome the large deficit.

“It all started with our rebounding and we kind of notched it up offensively. I thought our athleticism was a little too much for them in the second half,” Thompson said

The Hardrockers, coming off of two straight wins last weekend, couldn’t keep up with BHSU offensively, hitting just 24 of 62 (39%) from the field and 8 of 32 (25%) 3-pointers.

Despite staying close in the first half, their inability to shoot well was the difference in the game, Mines head coach Eric Glenn said.

“We shot absolutely horrible from 3,” Glenn said. “Part of their plan was to really try to control us in the lane. I thought in the first half we were still able to get a lot of scoring for as poorly as we shot from 3 (4 of 18). We had some really good looks, but you have to make shots.”

Glenn said he was afraid the Jackets would come in really focused after some struggles, and he was right.

The Jackets shot 30 of 46 from the field (65%), with Scott 10 of 12, Cisse 6 of 8 and 16 points, with Dukic 5 of 7 (4-for-4 3s) and 14 points.

“(BHSU) was realty geared up. I thought they executed really well,” he said. “Their players made plays. That is really what it amounted to. When Joel Scott goes 10 of 12, that’s a player making plays.”

Mortensen led the Hardrockers (7-13, 9-17) with 18 points, followed by Walter with 17 and Rama with 10.

Black Hills State will look to hold on to the top spot in the conference when they close the regular season with two home contests against Colorado Christian Friday and MSU Denver Saturday.

The Hardrockers will look to close the season strong Thursday at UC Colorado Springs and Saturday at New Mexico Highlands.

