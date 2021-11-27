SD Mines women push USF but can’t climb out of deficit

The South Dakota Mines women’s basketball team put the pressure on the University of Sioux Falls in the fourth quarter Saturday afternoon at the King Center.

Led by Ryan Weiss, the Hardrockers cut a 22-point, early third-quarter deficit down to 10 with less than four and half minutes to play.

They kept the Cougars off the glass, something they struggled with through three periods, but failed to dig into their deficit any further as their East River foe went 5-of-6 on free throws down the stretch to close out a 70-57 win.

With the loss, SD Mines (0-5) ended their non-conference slate without a victory.

“It’s part of the growing process, and sometimes you take a little longer to grow,” Hardrockers head coach Jeri Jacobson said. “Hopefully, going into conference (play), we’ll take the good things that we’ve done, keep building on that and then take the things that we’ve learned and keep learning from there.”

Weiss finished with a game-high 19 points on 5-of-15 shooting and served as the only Hardrocker to reach double-digit scoring. Anna Combalia and Naomi Hidalgo both came off the bench and tallied eight points each, while Combalia dished out five assists. Jansi Marz hauled in five of her squad’s 14 offensive rebounds.

"Jansi Merz gave us a great spark in the post position,” Jacobson said of her freshman center. “Once she figures out her strength, good things are going to happen for her and I thought she did a great job for us.”

USF (3-3) had four players reach double figures, with Olivia Gamoke and Megan Fannin notching a team-high 13 points each, while Krystal Calrson added 12 points and Brecil Honner chipped in 10.

The Cougars opened the contest dominating the paint and quickly built an 18-9 advantage after one quarter on almost entirely layups. Piper Bauer gave the Hardrockers their first points of the game with a catch-and-shoot 3-point and Weiss drilled one of her three shots from beyond the arc in the opening frame.

Sioux Falls took a small run to end the first quarter and made it an extended one the begin the second, hitting a 3 to cap off a 13-0 stretch for a 25-9 lead. SD Mines showed hints of offensive efficiency in the period, as Sydnee Durtsche scored a bucket through and foul, Bauer drained her second 3 and Merz tallied a basket off a baseline inbounds pass.

After the Cougars strung together a 7-0 run to build a 20-point lead, Combalia hit a running 3 at the first-half buzzer from about 27 feet out.

“She’s been battling an injury,” Jacobson said of Combalia. “So her stepping in and doing what she did really helped us out and gave her teammates a lot of confidence on the floor, and that’s one of the things we’ve been talking about; just getting more confident as a team.”

USF outshot SD Mines 52% to 30% through 20 minutes, scored 12 points off 10 Hardrockers turnovers and notched 24 points in the paint along with 10 via fast break.

“If we would’ve taken those out of the first half, we would’ve been in the game,” Jacobson said of the fastbreak points.”

Following the 3-pointer early in the third quarter that gave the Cougars their largest lead of the afternoon, up 47-25, the Hardrockers beganto make stops and respond with buckets, as Merz completed a 3-point play before Weiss, who picked up just five points in the first half, unloaded for seven in a row, which included a deep 3 at the shot-clock buzzer and a fastbreak layup.

The redshirt senior then drilled a 3 at the top of the key with under a minute left in the third to make it a 13-point contest.

SD Mines chipped away at its deficit and eventually made it a 10-point game in the fourth when Hidalgo scored a bucket through a foul, missed the and-one but was saved when Combalia converted a 3-point attempt on an offensive rebound with 4:23 to play.

The two teams traded points, however, and the Hardrockers missed four of their next five shots from the floor, unable to get any closer.

“We just had a pretty good chat about transition defense and getting back, and eliminating the easy wide open stuff that they were getting,” Jacobson said. “We’ve just got to make them earn their baskets, and I thought we did a much better job of that in the second half.”

SD Mines begins RMAC play Thursday against Colorado Mines in Golden, Colorado.

