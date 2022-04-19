SD Mines women set school record at RMAC Golf Championships

The South Dakota Mines women set school record lows through 36 and 54 holes at the RMAC Golf Championships in Chandler, Arizona, finishing with 648 and 984 strokes. The Hardrockers finished the tournament in 10th place.

In the final round, Rianna Garland shot an 80 and tied for 20th place. Annika Schooler led the women with 78 in the final round and finished inside the top 30. Mya Maxwell of Madison shot a 254 overall. Julia Sabetti and Jessalyn Shipp closed their tournaments with three-round scores of 263 and 270. respectively.

BHSU women set personal bests at RMAC Championships

The Black Hills State women finished 11th in the RMAC Championships and all four golfers set career low rounds in the process.

Jocelyn Olson led the Yellow Jackets with a 253 overall and set a personal best in the opening round at 81.

Reese Robinson placed 52nd at 264 strokes, and recorded a career low in Round 2 at 83 strokes. Cami Langley finished 55th and improved her score each round until closing the tournament with a personal best at 86 strokes.

Anna Talarico finished at 302 strokes and wrapped up the tournament with a career low at 86 in Round 3.

SD Mines men finish 9th at RMAC Championships

The SD Mines men rounded out the tournament with 309 in Round 3 Tuesday for ninth place overall and a tournament score of 921 strokes.

Bryce Howard and Joseph Vincent finished the tournament shooting a 3-over 75 and 4-over 76, respectively. Howard led the team at 226 strokes to lead the Hardrockers. Vincent finished close behind at 228 strokes.

Roger Nakagawa finished at 229 strokes with a 6-over 78 in Round 3.

