SD prep basketball scores for Dec. 20

Tuesday's Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Aberdeen Christian 58, Mobridge-Pollock 48
Arlington 66, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 56
Belle Fourche 49, Wall 47
Burke 57, Scotland 39
Canistota 58, Bridgewater-Emery 30
Canton 64, Alcester-Hudson 37
Castlewood 70, Flandreau 51
Centerville 65, Gayville-Volin 23
Chamberlain 60, Kimball/White Lake 54
Clark/Willow Lake 54, Florence/Henry 31
Elk Point-Jefferson 59, Viborg-Hurley 53
Freeman Academy/Marion 53, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 38
Gregory 58, North Central, Neb. 44
Harding County 50, Grant County/Mott-Regent, N.D. 43
Harrisburg 83, LeMars, Iowa 47
Highmore-Harrold 76, Wessington Springs 71
Howard 64, Colman-Egan 29
Iroquois/ Lake Preston Co-op 73, Estelline/Hendricks 64
Langford 60, Wilmot 50
Leola/Frederick 60, Potter County 27
Madison 76, Deubrook 42
McCook Central/Montrose 48, Chester 37
Pierre 64, Watertown 46
Redfield 39, Sisseton 36
Sioux Falls Jefferson 71, Sioux Falls Lincoln 57
Sioux Falls Washington 64, Huron 55
Sioux Valley 92, Beresford 49
South Border, N.D. 69, North Central Co-Op 20
Tiospa Zina Tribal 65, Webster 36
Tri-Valley 50, Vermillion 48
Wagner 62, Menno 44
Wolsey-Wessington 65, Faulkton 27
Wynot, Neb. 52, Irene-Wakonda 40
Sturgis Brown vs. Aberdeen Central, ppd. to Dec 20th.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Belle Fourche 53, Wall 48
Canton 63, Alcester-Hudson 44
Centerville 54, Gayville-Volin 26
Dell Rapids St. Mary 67, Waverly-South Shore 15
Elkton-Lake Benton 48, Baltic 45
Florence/Henry 61, Clark/Willow Lake 41
Garretson 60, Dell Rapids 45
Gregory 41, North Central, Neb. 40
Hartington Cedar Catholic, Neb. 51, Dakota Valley 45
Hettinger/Scranton, N.D. 47, Harding County 46
Hot Springs 35, New Underwood 33
Howard 58, Colman-Egan 56
Jones County 53, Stanley County 25
Kimball/White Lake 59, Chamberlain 51
McCook Central/Montrose 61, Chester 55
Mobridge-Pollock 51, Aberdeen Christian 12
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 42, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 27
New England, N.D. 53, Lemmon 51, OT
Parkston 50, Parker 23
Pierre 51, Watertown 29
Potter County 52, Leola/Frederick 49
Rapid City Central 53, Douglas 18
Scotland 40, Burke 31
Sioux Falls Washington 62, Huron 31
Sioux Valley 60, Beresford 54
Sisseton 64, Redfield 34
St. Thomas More 58, Hill City 30
Tea Area 61, Sioux Falls Jefferson 55
Tripp-Delmont/Armour 42, Freeman/ Marion/ Freeman Academy Co-op 35
Vermillion 58, Tri-Valley 39
Viborg-Hurley 63, Elk Point-Jefferson 37
Wagner 70, Menno 17
Wessington Springs 58, Highmore-Harrold 39
Wolsey-Wessington 64, Faulkton 32
Wynot, Neb. 48, Irene-Wakonda 37
Aberdeen Central vs. Sturgis Brown, ppd. to Dec 20th.