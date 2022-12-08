 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
SD prep basketball scores for Dec. 8

Thursday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Aberdeen Roncalli 38, Redfield 36

Chamberlain 47, Corsica/Stickney 40

Clark/Willow Lake 56, Waubay/Summit 33

Elkton-Lake Benton 41, Estelline/Hendricks 32

Herreid/Selby Area 48, Aberdeen Christian 18

Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 43, Iroquois/ Lake Preston Co-op 41

Philip 53, Bennett County 21

Sioux Falls O'Gorman 54, Brandon Valley 41

Sioux Falls Washington 53, Sioux Falls Lincoln 25

Sisseton 62, Milbank 29

Tri-State, N.D. 70, Waverly-South Shore 27

Wessington Springs 52, Faulkton 36

St. Thomas More 43, Worland, Wyo. 20

St. Mary's, Neb. vs. Gregory, ppd.

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Great Plains Lutheran 45, Nebraska Lutheran, Neb. 39

Milbank 55, Sisseton 45

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 55, Kimball/White Lake 42

Stanley County 59, Miller 56

Wessington Springs 66, Faulkton 49

St. Thomas More 55, Worland, Wyo. 37

St. Mary's, Neb. vs. Gregory, ppd.

