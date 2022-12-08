SD prep basketball scores for Dec. 8

Thursday's Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Aberdeen Roncalli 38, Redfield 36
Chamberlain 47, Corsica/Stickney 40
Clark/Willow Lake 56, Waubay/Summit 33
Elkton-Lake Benton 41, Estelline/Hendricks 32
Herreid/Selby Area 48, Aberdeen Christian 18
Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 43, Iroquois/ Lake Preston Co-op 41
Philip 53, Bennett County 21
Sioux Falls O'Gorman 54, Brandon Valley 41
Sioux Falls Washington 53, Sioux Falls Lincoln 25
Sisseton 62, Milbank 29
Tri-State, N.D. 70, Waverly-South Shore 27
Wessington Springs 52, Faulkton 36
St. Thomas More 43, Worland, Wyo. 20
St. Mary's, Neb. vs. Gregory, ppd.
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Great Plains Lutheran 45, Nebraska Lutheran, Neb. 39
Milbank 55, Sisseton 45
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 55, Kimball/White Lake 42
Stanley County 59, Miller 56
Wessington Springs 66, Faulkton 49
St. Thomas More 55, Worland, Wyo. 37
St. Mary's, Neb. vs. Gregory, ppd.