SD prep basketball scores for Dec. 9

Friday's Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Alcester-Hudson 42, Gayville-Volin 38
Avon 64, Marty Indian 63
Belle Fourche 59, Spearfish 55
Bennett County 54, Lead-Deadwood 36
Beresford 32, Baltic 28
Britton-Hecla 42, Tiospa Zina Tribal 40
Burke 47, Kimball/White Lake 42
DeSmet 48, Deubrook 32
Dell Rapids St. Mary 46, Howard 42
Edgemont 39, New Underwood 36, OT
Elk Point-Jefferson 65, Canton 60
Evergreen Lutheran, Wash. 60, Great Plains Lutheran 26
Flandreau Indian 45, Sioux Falls Lutheran 19
Hamlin 60, Groton Area 41
Harding County 41, Newell 25
Harrisburg 46, Yankton 19
Hay Springs, Neb. 51, Hot Springs 44
Kadoka Area 57, Philip 39
Mitchell 47, Huron 44
Parkston 56, Tri-Valley 45
Pierre 58, Rapid City Stevens 46
Rapid City Central 41, Aberdeen Central 30
Sioux Falls Christian 50, Lennox 29
Sioux Falls Jefferson 56, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 26
Sully Buttes 55, North Central Co-Op 20
Tea Area 58, Dakota Valley 26
Timber Lake 59, Lemmon 43
Tripp-Delmont/Armour 46, Menno 21
Viborg-Hurley 60, Freeman 44
Wagner 73, Winner 26
Watertown 59, Brookings 54
St. Thomas More 48, Thunder Basin, Wyo. 35
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Alcester-Hudson 49, Gayville-Volin 31
Beresford 55, Baltic 44
Brandon Valley 57, Sioux Falls O'Gorman 51
Bridgewater-Emery 63, Corsica/Stickney 54
Brookings 54, Watertown 32
Canistota 63, Centerville 54
Crazy Horse 75, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 40
DeSmet 71, Deubrook 51
Dell Rapids 57, West Central 44
Deuel 69, Florence/Henry 48
Edgemont 75, New Underwood 10
Ethan 50, Hanson 49
Flandreau Indian 52, Sioux Falls Lutheran 36
Freeman Academy/Marion 61, Mitchell Christian 37
Great Plains Lutheran 59, Evergreen Lutheran, Wash. 48
Hamlin 65, Groton Area 57
Hot Springs 39, Alliance, Neb. 37
Lead-Deadwood 55, Bennett County 31
McLaughlin 49, Herreid/Selby Area 36
Mitchell 75, Huron 57
Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 61, Iroquois/ Lake Preston Co-op 53
Parkston 40, Tri-Valley 36
Pierre 59, Rapid City Stevens 41
Rapid City Central 57, Aberdeen Central 52
Redfield 54, Aberdeen Roncalli 52
Sioux Falls Christian 93, Lennox 68
Sioux Falls Lincoln 60, Sioux Falls Washington 58
South Sioux City, Neb. 62, Vermillion 50
Spearfish 64, Belle Fourche 44
Tea Area 67, Dakota Valley 43
Timber Lake 63, Lemmon 42
Tiospa Zina Tribal 58, Britton-Hecla 43
Tripp-Delmont/Armour 56, Menno 32
Viborg-Hurley 64, Freeman 34
Waverly-South Shore 55, Wilmot 26
White River 83, Jones County 44
Winner 57, Wagner 33
Yankton 66, Harrisburg 61
St. Thomas More 56, Thunder Basin, Wyo. 38
Sundance, Wyo. 51, Custer 39