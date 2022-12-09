 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

SD prep basketball scores for Dec. 9

  • Updated
  • 0
prep basketball scores photo
Matt Gade, Journal staff

Friday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Alcester-Hudson 42, Gayville-Volin 38

Avon 64, Marty Indian 63

Belle Fourche 59, Spearfish 55

Bennett County 54, Lead-Deadwood 36

Beresford 32, Baltic 28

Britton-Hecla 42, Tiospa Zina Tribal 40

Burke 47, Kimball/White Lake 42

DeSmet 48, Deubrook 32

Dell Rapids St. Mary 46, Howard 42

Edgemont 39, New Underwood 36, OT

Elk Point-Jefferson 65, Canton 60

Evergreen Lutheran, Wash. 60, Great Plains Lutheran 26

People are also reading…

Flandreau Indian 45, Sioux Falls Lutheran 19

Hamlin 60, Groton Area 41

Harding County 41, Newell 25

Harrisburg 46, Yankton 19

Hay Springs, Neb. 51, Hot Springs 44

Kadoka Area 57, Philip 39

Mitchell 47, Huron 44

Parkston 56, Tri-Valley 45

Pierre 58, Rapid City Stevens 46

Rapid City Central 41, Aberdeen Central 30

Sioux Falls Christian 50, Lennox 29

Sioux Falls Jefferson 56, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 26

Sully Buttes 55, North Central Co-Op 20

Tea Area 58, Dakota Valley 26

Timber Lake 59, Lemmon 43

Tripp-Delmont/Armour 46, Menno 21

Viborg-Hurley 60, Freeman 44

Wagner 73, Winner 26

Watertown 59, Brookings 54

St. Thomas More 48, Thunder Basin, Wyo. 35

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Alcester-Hudson 49, Gayville-Volin 31

Beresford 55, Baltic 44

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Brandon Valley 57, Sioux Falls O'Gorman 51

Bridgewater-Emery 63, Corsica/Stickney 54

Brookings 54, Watertown 32

Canistota 63, Centerville 54

Crazy Horse 75, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 40

DeSmet 71, Deubrook 51

Dell Rapids 57, West Central 44

Deuel 69, Florence/Henry 48

Edgemont 75, New Underwood 10

Ethan 50, Hanson 49

Flandreau Indian 52, Sioux Falls Lutheran 36

Freeman Academy/Marion 61, Mitchell Christian 37

Great Plains Lutheran 59, Evergreen Lutheran, Wash. 48

Hamlin 65, Groton Area 57

Hot Springs 39, Alliance, Neb. 37

Lead-Deadwood 55, Bennett County 31

McLaughlin 49, Herreid/Selby Area 36

Mitchell 75, Huron 57

Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 61, Iroquois/ Lake Preston Co-op 53

Parkston 40, Tri-Valley 36

Pierre 59, Rapid City Stevens 41

Rapid City Central 57, Aberdeen Central 52

Redfield 54, Aberdeen Roncalli 52

Sioux Falls Christian 93, Lennox 68

Sioux Falls Lincoln 60, Sioux Falls Washington 58

South Sioux City, Neb. 62, Vermillion 50

Spearfish 64, Belle Fourche 44

Tea Area 67, Dakota Valley 43

Timber Lake 63, Lemmon 42

Tiospa Zina Tribal 58, Britton-Hecla 43

Tripp-Delmont/Armour 56, Menno 32

Viborg-Hurley 64, Freeman 34

Waverly-South Shore 55, Wilmot 26

White River 83, Jones County 44

Winner 57, Wagner 33

Yankton 66, Harrisburg 61

St. Thomas More 56, Thunder Basin, Wyo. 38

Sundance, Wyo. 51, Custer 39

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Body found in Rapid City ditch

Body found in Rapid City ditch

A man was last seen leaving his Rapid City residence intoxicated Friday night before police found him dead Saturday morning in a drainage ditc…

Your Two Cents for Dec. 6

Your Two Cents for Dec. 6

Here’s an idea — tax all the obnoxious political advertising. There is absolutely no good reason that those ads should be exempt from sales tax.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

These self-healing robots could revolutionize robotics forever

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News