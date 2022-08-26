SD prep football scores for Aug. 26

Friday's Scores
The Associated Press
PREP FOOTBALL
Aberdeen Roncalli 14, Deuel 7
Alcester-Hudson 12, Corsica/Stickney 6
Avon 52, Burke 6
Belle Fourche 27, Douglas 16
Beresford 41, Milbank 6
Bon Homme 46, Kimball/White Lake 0
Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan 30, Flandreau 6
Brookings 26, Watertown 3
Canton 27, Sioux Falls Christian 20
Chester 58, Centerville 52
Clark/Willow Lake 28, Webster 7
Colome 26, Gayville-Volin 20
Dakota Valley 15, Vermillion 3
DeSmet 36, Stanley County 7
Dell Rapids 33, Madison 14
Deubrook 52, Colman-Egan 20
Elk Point-Jefferson 55, Baltic 0
Elkton-Lake Benton 26, Estelline/Hendricks 7
Faith 46, Newell 0
Florence/Henry 12, Britton-Hecla 6
Freeman/Marion/Freeman Academy 44, Iroquois/Lake Preston 8
Great Plains Lutheran 31, Waverly-South Shore 22
Gregory 60, Wolsey-Wessington 34
Hamlin 52, Dell Rapids St. Mary 12
Hanson 40, Irene-Wakonda 0
Herreid/Selby Area 30, Timber Lake 14
Hitchcock-Tulare 50, Faulkton 14
Howard 21, Canistota 20
Ipswich 58, Langford 8
Jones County 41, Sunshine Bible Academy 0
Kadoka Area 40, Harding County/Bison 22
Lead-Deadwood 48, Hill City 6
Lemmon/McIntosh 28, Dupree 6
Lennox 40, Chamberlain 8
Lyman 40, New Underwood 0
Mobridge-Pollock 51, Dakota Hills 0
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 30, Miller/Highmore-Harrold 13
North Central Co-Op 18, Northwestern 12
Omaha Nation, Neb. 52, Crazy Horse 6
Parkston 22, Platte-Geddes 14
Pine Ridge def. Oelrichs, forfeit
Redfield 14, Groton Area 12
Sioux Falls Lincoln 29, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 13
Sioux Valley 35, Sisseton 12
St. Thomas More 21, Spearfish 0
Sully Buttes 36, Potter County 6
Tea Area 45, Huron 6
Tri-Valley 21, Parker 0
Viborg-Hurley 52, Garretson 0
Wall 49, Philip 14
Warner 26, Leola/Frederick 12
White River 22, Bennett County 20
Winner 52, Wagner 12
Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central 14, Jim River 0
Yankton 45, Mitchell 6