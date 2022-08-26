 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

SD prep football scores for Aug. 26

  • Updated
  • 0
SD Prep Football Scores photo

Friday's Scores

The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL

Aberdeen Roncalli 14, Deuel 7

Alcester-Hudson 12, Corsica/Stickney 6

Avon 52, Burke 6

Belle Fourche 27, Douglas 16

Beresford 41, Milbank 6

Bon Homme 46, Kimball/White Lake 0

Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan 30, Flandreau 6

Brookings 26, Watertown 3

Canton 27, Sioux Falls Christian 20

Chester 58, Centerville 52

Clark/Willow Lake 28, Webster 7

People are also reading…

Colome 26, Gayville-Volin 20

Dakota Valley 15, Vermillion 3

DeSmet 36, Stanley County 7

Dell Rapids 33, Madison 14

Deubrook 52, Colman-Egan 20

Elk Point-Jefferson 55, Baltic 0

Elkton-Lake Benton 26, Estelline/Hendricks 7

Faith 46, Newell 0

Florence/Henry 12, Britton-Hecla 6

Freeman/Marion/Freeman Academy 44, Iroquois/Lake Preston 8

Great Plains Lutheran 31, Waverly-South Shore 22

Gregory 60, Wolsey-Wessington 34

Hamlin 52, Dell Rapids St. Mary 12

Hanson 40, Irene-Wakonda 0

Herreid/Selby Area 30, Timber Lake 14

Hitchcock-Tulare 50, Faulkton 14

Howard 21, Canistota 20

Ipswich 58, Langford 8

Jones County 41, Sunshine Bible Academy 0

Kadoka Area 40, Harding County/Bison 22

Lead-Deadwood 48, Hill City 6

Lemmon/McIntosh 28, Dupree 6

Lennox 40, Chamberlain 8

Lyman 40, New Underwood 0

Mobridge-Pollock 51, Dakota Hills 0

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 30, Miller/Highmore-Harrold 13

North Central Co-Op 18, Northwestern 12

Omaha Nation, Neb. 52, Crazy Horse 6

Parkston 22, Platte-Geddes 14

Pine Ridge def. Oelrichs, forfeit

Redfield 14, Groton Area 12

Sioux Falls Lincoln 29, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 13

Sioux Valley 35, Sisseton 12

St. Thomas More 21, Spearfish 0

Sully Buttes 36, Potter County 6

Tea Area 45, Huron 6

Tri-Valley 21, Parker 0

Viborg-Hurley 52, Garretson 0

Wall 49, Philip 14

Warner 26, Leola/Frederick 12

White River 22, Bennett County 20

Winner 52, Wagner 12

Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central 14, Jim River 0

Yankton 45, Mitchell 6

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

How alcohol may solve our global food crisis

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News