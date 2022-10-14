 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
SD prep football scores for Oct. 14

Friday's Scores

Aberdeen Central 29, Yankton 7,

Alcester-Hudson 36, Irene-Wakonda 14

Beresford 22, Dakota Valley 20

Burke 33, Gayville-Volin 22

Canistota 22, Platte-Geddes 8

Canton def. Custer, forfeit

Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 38, Marty Indian 22

Dell Rapids 42, St. Thomas More 19

Deuel 26, Redfield 13

Elk Point-Jefferson 28, Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan 14

Elkton-Lake Benton 32, Castlewood 26

Faith 42, Stanley County 16

Freeman/ Marion/ Freeman Academy Co-op 36, Florence/Henry 14

Garretson 33, Centerville 14

Gregory 23, Bon Homme 12

Hanson 45, Colome 14

Harrisburg 41, Brookings 7

Herreid/Selby Area 50, Britton-Hecla 0

Hitchcock-Tulare 52, Great Plains Lutheran 0

Hot Springs 42, Hill City 0

Howard 45, Chester 7

Ipswich 54, North Central Co-Op 0

Kadoka Area 56, New Underwood 6

Kimball/White Lake 53, Bennett County 0

Lead-Deadwood 53, Lakota Tech 30

Leola/Frederick 56, Faulkton 34

Lower Brule 48, Omaha Nation, Neb. 0

Lyman 60, Lemmon/McIntosh 7

McCook Central/Montrose 44, Parker 0

Milbank 16, Chamberlain 8

Miller/Highmore-Harrold 41, Tripp-Delmont/Armour/Andes Central/Dakota Christian 16

Mitchell 21, Huron 14

Mobridge-Pollock 30, Groton Area 12

Philip 50, White River 0

Pierre 35, Tea Area 30

Potter County 42, Sunshine Bible Academy 14

Red Cloud 48, Winnebago, Neb. 42

Sioux Falls Christian 48, Belle Fourche 7

Sioux Falls Jefferson 38, Brandon Valley 14

Sioux Falls Lincoln 38, Sioux Falls Washington 7

Sioux Falls O'Gorman 53, Rapid City Central 7

Sioux Valley 29, Flandreau 13

Sisseton 20, Baltic 6

St. Francis Indian 26, Pine Ridge 6

Sturgis Brown 27, Douglas 0

Sully Buttes 32, Corsica/Stickney 14

Todd County 30, Standing Rock, N.D. 22

Tri-Valley 48, Wagner 6

Vermillion 28, Madison 20

Warner 55, Northwestern 0

Watertown 26, Spearfish 7

Waverly-South Shore 55, Langford 0

West Central 38, Lennox 16

Winner 34, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 8

Wolsey-Wessington 34, Avon 16

Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central 14, Rapid City Christian 6

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

