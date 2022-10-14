SD prep football scores for Oct. 14

Friday's Scores
Aberdeen Central 29, Yankton 7,
Alcester-Hudson 36, Irene-Wakonda 14
Beresford 22, Dakota Valley 20
Burke 33, Gayville-Volin 22
Canistota 22, Platte-Geddes 8
Canton def. Custer, forfeit
Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 38, Marty Indian 22
Dell Rapids 42, St. Thomas More 19
Deuel 26, Redfield 13
Elk Point-Jefferson 28, Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan 14
Elkton-Lake Benton 32, Castlewood 26
Faith 42, Stanley County 16
Freeman/ Marion/ Freeman Academy Co-op 36, Florence/Henry 14
Garretson 33, Centerville 14
Gregory 23, Bon Homme 12
Hanson 45, Colome 14
Harrisburg 41, Brookings 7
Herreid/Selby Area 50, Britton-Hecla 0
Hitchcock-Tulare 52, Great Plains Lutheran 0
Hot Springs 42, Hill City 0
Howard 45, Chester 7
Ipswich 54, North Central Co-Op 0
Kadoka Area 56, New Underwood 6
Kimball/White Lake 53, Bennett County 0
Lead-Deadwood 53, Lakota Tech 30
Leola/Frederick 56, Faulkton 34
Lower Brule 48, Omaha Nation, Neb. 0
Lyman 60, Lemmon/McIntosh 7
McCook Central/Montrose 44, Parker 0
Milbank 16, Chamberlain 8
Miller/Highmore-Harrold 41, Tripp-Delmont/Armour/Andes Central/Dakota Christian 16
Mitchell 21, Huron 14
Mobridge-Pollock 30, Groton Area 12
Philip 50, White River 0
Pierre 35, Tea Area 30
Potter County 42, Sunshine Bible Academy 14
Red Cloud 48, Winnebago, Neb. 42
Sioux Falls Christian 48, Belle Fourche 7
Sioux Falls Jefferson 38, Brandon Valley 14
Sioux Falls Lincoln 38, Sioux Falls Washington 7
Sioux Falls O'Gorman 53, Rapid City Central 7
Sioux Valley 29, Flandreau 13
Sisseton 20, Baltic 6
St. Francis Indian 26, Pine Ridge 6
Sturgis Brown 27, Douglas 0
Sully Buttes 32, Corsica/Stickney 14
Todd County 30, Standing Rock, N.D. 22
Tri-Valley 48, Wagner 6
Vermillion 28, Madison 20
Warner 55, Northwestern 0
Watertown 26, Spearfish 7
Waverly-South Shore 55, Langford 0
West Central 38, Lennox 16
Winner 34, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 8
Wolsey-Wessington 34, Avon 16
Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central 14, Rapid City Christian 6
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/