SD prep football scores for Sept. 16

Friday's Scores

Aberdeen Central 27, Mitchell 13

Aberdeen Roncalli 56, Mobridge-Pollock 6

Alcester-Hudson 38, Chester 27

Belle Fourche 20, Chamberlain 6

Beresford 20, Flandreau 12

Bon Homme 43, Stanley County 7

Brandon Valley 38, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 7

Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan 36, Sioux Valley 32

Brookings 33, Spearfish 20

Castlewood 50, North Central Co-Op 7

Clark/Willow Lake 28, Parker 0

Dakota Valley 33, Milbank 6

Dell Rapids 28, Canton 22

Dell Rapids St. Mary 44, Arlington 20

Deubrook 16, Iroquois/ Lake Preston Co-op 12

Deuel 27, Groton Area 0

Elkton-Lake Benton 38, Canistota 30

Estelline/Hendricks 47, Colman-Egan 14

Faith 26, Lemmon/McIntosh 20

Faulkton 36, Northwestern 6

Flandreau Indian def. Omaha Nation, Neb., forfeit

Florence/Henry 50, Waverly-South Shore 30

Great Plains Lutheran 42, Sunshine Bible Academy 7

Gregory 46, Irene-Wakonda 11

Hamlin 48, Leola/Frederick 6

Harding County/Bison Co-op 54, Newell 0

Harrisburg 41, Sioux Falls Lincoln 22

Herreid/Selby Area 44, Ipswich 26

Hitchcock-Tulare 52, Avon 0

Howard 51, Freeman/ Marion/ Freeman Academy Co-op 0

Huron 34, Sturgis Brown 32

Jim River 31, Baltic 6

New Underwood 49, Bennett County 0

Parkston 50, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 0

Philip 60, Dupree 12

Pierre 55, Yankton 10

Platte-Geddes 35, Viborg 18

Platte-Geddes 35, Viborg-Hurley 18

Potter County 48, Langford 14

Sioux Falls Christian 34, Madison 28

Sioux Falls O'Gorman 49, Rapid City Stevens 7

Sioux Falls Washington 30, Watertown 0

Sully Buttes 24, Colome 6

Tea Area 42, Douglas 0

Timber Lake 46, Jones County 6

Tiospa Zina Tribal 52, St. Francis Indian 0

Todd County 36, Winnebago, Neb. 20

Wagner 14, Sisseton 0

Wall 50, White River 0

Webster 43, Dakota Hills 0

West Central 33, Vermillion 0

Wolsey-Wessington 28, DeSmet 6

Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central 36, Miller/Highmore-Harrold 0

