 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

SD prep football scores for Sept. 17

  • 0
SD Prep Football Scores photo

Saturday's Games

Mount Vernon/Plankinton 52, Rapid City Christian 21

Red Cloud 51, Marty 0 (mercy rule)

Sioux Falls Jefferson 49, Rapid City Central 8

Winner 44, Lead-Deadwood 0

Lennox 51, Custer 0

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Four arrested Monday in two cases

Four arrested Monday in two cases

Three people were arrested Monday in Rapid City for allegedly receiving stolen property and one person was arrested in a separate shooting call.

Your Two Cents for Sept. 15

Your Two Cents for Sept. 15

Not only can we change when schools start and end but do we really need a week off for Easter and a week off for Thanksgiving and all the thre…

Your Two Cents for Sept. 14

Your Two Cents for Sept. 14

Four day work week can be efficient when half of the employees work on Monday through Thursday, and the other half work Tuesday to Friday. Tha…

Watch Now: Related Video

Where will King Charles live?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News