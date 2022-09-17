SD prep football scores for Sept. 17

Saturday's Games
Mount Vernon/Plankinton 52, Rapid City Christian 21
Red Cloud 51, Marty 0 (mercy rule)
Sioux Falls Jefferson 49, Rapid City Central 8
Winner 44, Lead-Deadwood 0
Lennox 51, Custer 0
