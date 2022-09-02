 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
SD prep football scores for Sept. 2

SD Prep Football Scores photo

Friday's Scores

Aberdeen Roncalli 23, Redfield 6

Alcester-Hudson 30, Burke 8

Avon 34, Freeman/ Marion/ Freeman Academy Co-op 24

Beresford 7, Canton 6

Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan 18, Clark/Willow Lake 7

Britton-Hecla 52, Waverly-South Shore 14

Castlewood 54, Arlington 0

Corsica/Stickney 50, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 16

Dakota Valley 40, Chamberlain 8

DeSmet 52, Dell Rapids St. Mary 8

Dell Rapids 45, Belle Fourche 20

Deubrook 24, Great Plains Lutheran 6

Deuel 47, Sisseton 12

Elk Point-Jefferson 50, Sioux Valley 0

Faulkton 64, Potter County 16

Flandreau 8, Parker 2

Gregory 27, Platte-Geddes 6

Groton Area 57, Dakota Hills 0

Hamlin 49, Garretson 0

Harding County/Bison Co-op 46, Faith 6

Herreid/Selby Area 60, Lemmon/McIntosh 6

Hitchcock-Tulare 36, Iroquois/ Lake Preston Co-op 6

Hot Springs 54, Lakota Tech 0

Howard 9, Kimball/White Lake 6

Irene-Wakonda 38, Centerville 28

Jim River 18, Miller/Highmore-Harrold 0

Jones County 53, White River 20

Lennox 21, Vermillion 12

Little Wound 46, St. Francis Indian 6

Lyman 64, Kadoka Area 14

Madison 41, Milbank 6

McCook Central/Montrose 54, Baltic 0

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 50, Tripp-Delmont/Armour/Andes Central/Dakota Christian 0

Parkston 40, Wolsey-Wessington 21

Philip 58, Bennett County 26

Pierre 48, Brookings 0

Rapid City Stevens 66, Douglas 8

Red Cloud 34, McLaughlin 0

Sioux Falls Jefferson 49, Sioux Falls Washington 0

Sioux Falls Lincoln 56, Rapid City Central 14

St. Thomas More 27, Rapid City Christian 14

Stanley County 46, Dupree 29

Sully Buttes 52, Langford 16

Timber Lake 38, Newell 20

Tiospa Zina Tribal 54, Crazy Horse 0

Todd County 58, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 6

Tri-Valley 43, Custer 0

Viborg-Hurley 20, Canistota 14

Wall 62, New Underwood 12

Warner 28, Ipswich 20

Watertown 34, Huron 19

West Central 27, Sioux Falls Christian 24

Winner 62, Webster 8

Yankton 38, Spearfish 0

