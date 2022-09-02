SD prep football scores for Sept. 2

Friday's Scores
Aberdeen Roncalli 23, Redfield 6
Alcester-Hudson 30, Burke 8
Avon 34, Freeman/ Marion/ Freeman Academy Co-op 24
Beresford 7, Canton 6
Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan 18, Clark/Willow Lake 7
Britton-Hecla 52, Waverly-South Shore 14
Castlewood 54, Arlington 0
Corsica/Stickney 50, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 16
Dakota Valley 40, Chamberlain 8
DeSmet 52, Dell Rapids St. Mary 8
Dell Rapids 45, Belle Fourche 20
Deubrook 24, Great Plains Lutheran 6
People are also reading…
Deuel 47, Sisseton 12
Elk Point-Jefferson 50, Sioux Valley 0
Faulkton 64, Potter County 16
Flandreau 8, Parker 2
Gregory 27, Platte-Geddes 6
Groton Area 57, Dakota Hills 0
Hamlin 49, Garretson 0
Harding County/Bison Co-op 46, Faith 6
Herreid/Selby Area 60, Lemmon/McIntosh 6
Hitchcock-Tulare 36, Iroquois/ Lake Preston Co-op 6
Hot Springs 54, Lakota Tech 0
Howard 9, Kimball/White Lake 6
Irene-Wakonda 38, Centerville 28
Jim River 18, Miller/Highmore-Harrold 0
Jones County 53, White River 20
Lennox 21, Vermillion 12
Little Wound 46, St. Francis Indian 6
Lyman 64, Kadoka Area 14
Madison 41, Milbank 6
McCook Central/Montrose 54, Baltic 0
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 50, Tripp-Delmont/Armour/Andes Central/Dakota Christian 0
Parkston 40, Wolsey-Wessington 21
Philip 58, Bennett County 26
Pierre 48, Brookings 0
Rapid City Stevens 66, Douglas 8
Red Cloud 34, McLaughlin 0
Sioux Falls Jefferson 49, Sioux Falls Washington 0
Sioux Falls Lincoln 56, Rapid City Central 14
St. Thomas More 27, Rapid City Christian 14
Stanley County 46, Dupree 29
Sully Buttes 52, Langford 16
Timber Lake 38, Newell 20
Tiospa Zina Tribal 54, Crazy Horse 0
Todd County 58, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 6
Tri-Valley 43, Custer 0
Viborg-Hurley 20, Canistota 14
Wall 62, New Underwood 12
Warner 28, Ipswich 20
Watertown 34, Huron 19
West Central 27, Sioux Falls Christian 24
Winner 62, Webster 8
Yankton 38, Spearfish 0