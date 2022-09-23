 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

SD prep football scores for Sept. 23

  • 0
SD Prep Football Scores photo

Friday's Scores

Aberdeen Central 24, Huron 7

Alcester-Hudson 46, Gayville-Volin 0

Beresford 54, Lennox 35

Bon Homme 42, Platte-Geddes 6

Brandon Valley 33, Rapid City Stevens 20

Britton-Hecla 43, Arlington 12

Brookings 40, Douglas 6

Clark/Willow Lake 31, Mobridge-Pollock 22

Corsica/Stickney 36, Avon 28

Crazy Horse def. Takini, forfeit

Dakota Valley 14, Madison 7

Dell Rapids 37, Milbank 6

Dell Rapids St. Mary 48, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 16

People are also reading…

Deuel 55, Dakota Hills 0

Elk Point-Jefferson 61, Flandreau 7

Elkton-Lake Benton 50, Iroquois/ Lake Preston Co-op 0

Estelline/Hendricks 42, Centerville 16

Faith 20, Timber Lake 14

Florence/Henry 27, Deubrook 6

Freeman/ Marion/ Freeman Academy Co-op 44, Colome 22

Gregory 26, Kimball/White Lake 0

Groton Area 28, Sisseton 0

Hamlin 46, Castlewood 20

Hanson 26, Canistota 6

Harding County/Bison Co-op 52, Dupree 0

Harrisburg 35, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 0

Herreid/Selby Area 46, Sully Buttes 6

Hitchcock-Tulare 76, Sunshine Bible Academy 22

Hot Springs 44, Lead-Deadwood 0

Howard 56, Irene-Wakonda 22

Jim River 19, Wagner 0

Kadoka Area 44, Jones County 0

Lemmon/McIntosh 44, Newell 8

Lower Brule 34, Standing Rock, N.D. 0

McCook Central/Montrose 18, Sioux Valley 14

Miller/Highmore-Harrold 41, Hill City 6

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 32, Tri-Valley 6

Northwestern 36, Langford 14

Parker 21, Baltic 6

Parkston 52, Garretson 0

Philip 54, New Underwood 20

Pierre 47, Watertown 13

Rapid City Christian 50, Lakota Tech 8

Redfield 26, Webster 0

Sioux Falls Christian 42, Chamberlain 0

Sioux Falls Jefferson 49, Mitchell 7

Sioux Falls O'Gorman 35, Sioux Falls Lincoln 28

Spearfish 40, Belle Fourche 12

St. Thomas More 20, Sturgis Brown 10

Stanley County 43, White River 16

Tea Area 38, Yankton 28

Todd County def. Omaha Nation, Neb., forfeit

Vermillion 28, Custer 0

Viborg-Hurley 50, Chester 0

Wall 48, Lyman 6

Warner 45, Faulkton 32

West Central 34, Canton 12

Wolsey-Wessington 50, Colman-Egan 12

Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central 25, Tripp-Delmont/Armour/Andes Central/Dakota Christian 0

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Pine Ridge vs. Little Wound, ppd.

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Rapid City native Hammon leads Aces to first WNBA title

Rapid City native Hammon leads Aces to first WNBA title

For Aces coach Becky Hammon, who didn’t get a title in her standout WNBA career, the ring completed a decades-long quest. She left an assistant coach position with Gregg Popovich and the San Antonio Spurs to take over in Las Vegas. The move paid off.

Watch Now: Related Video

‘Chicagohenge’ sunrise delights spectators

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News