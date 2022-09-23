SD prep football scores for Sept. 23

Friday's Scores
Aberdeen Central 24, Huron 7
Alcester-Hudson 46, Gayville-Volin 0
Beresford 54, Lennox 35
Bon Homme 42, Platte-Geddes 6
Brandon Valley 33, Rapid City Stevens 20
Britton-Hecla 43, Arlington 12
Brookings 40, Douglas 6
Clark/Willow Lake 31, Mobridge-Pollock 22
Corsica/Stickney 36, Avon 28
Crazy Horse def. Takini, forfeit
Dakota Valley 14, Madison 7
Dell Rapids 37, Milbank 6
Dell Rapids St. Mary 48, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 16
Deuel 55, Dakota Hills 0
Elk Point-Jefferson 61, Flandreau 7
Elkton-Lake Benton 50, Iroquois/ Lake Preston Co-op 0
Estelline/Hendricks 42, Centerville 16
Faith 20, Timber Lake 14
Florence/Henry 27, Deubrook 6
Freeman/ Marion/ Freeman Academy Co-op 44, Colome 22
Gregory 26, Kimball/White Lake 0
Groton Area 28, Sisseton 0
Hamlin 46, Castlewood 20
Hanson 26, Canistota 6
Harding County/Bison Co-op 52, Dupree 0
Harrisburg 35, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 0
Herreid/Selby Area 46, Sully Buttes 6
Hitchcock-Tulare 76, Sunshine Bible Academy 22
Hot Springs 44, Lead-Deadwood 0
Howard 56, Irene-Wakonda 22
Jim River 19, Wagner 0
Kadoka Area 44, Jones County 0
Lemmon/McIntosh 44, Newell 8
Lower Brule 34, Standing Rock, N.D. 0
McCook Central/Montrose 18, Sioux Valley 14
Miller/Highmore-Harrold 41, Hill City 6
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 32, Tri-Valley 6
Northwestern 36, Langford 14
Parker 21, Baltic 6
Parkston 52, Garretson 0
Philip 54, New Underwood 20
Pierre 47, Watertown 13
Rapid City Christian 50, Lakota Tech 8
Redfield 26, Webster 0
Sioux Falls Christian 42, Chamberlain 0
Sioux Falls Jefferson 49, Mitchell 7
Sioux Falls O'Gorman 35, Sioux Falls Lincoln 28
Spearfish 40, Belle Fourche 12
St. Thomas More 20, Sturgis Brown 10
Stanley County 43, White River 16
Tea Area 38, Yankton 28
Todd County def. Omaha Nation, Neb., forfeit
Vermillion 28, Custer 0
Viborg-Hurley 50, Chester 0
Wall 48, Lyman 6
Warner 45, Faulkton 32
West Central 34, Canton 12
Wolsey-Wessington 50, Colman-Egan 12
Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central 25, Tripp-Delmont/Armour/Andes Central/Dakota Christian 0
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Pine Ridge vs. Little Wound, ppd.