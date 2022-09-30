SD prep football scores for Sept. 30

Friday's Scores
Aberdeen Central 17, Watertown 0
Avon 36, Alcester-Hudson 22
Belle Fourche 51, Lakota Tech 20
Bon Homme 62, Chester 7
Britton-Hecla 51, Langford 19
Canistota 52, Deubrook 24
Castlewood 55, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 0
Chamberlain 25, Vermillion 14
Clark/Willow Lake 55, Dakota Hills 0
Colman-Egan 18, Iroquois/ Lake Preston Co-op 2, 2OT
Colome 44, Sunshine Bible Academy 13
Dakota Valley 47, Lennox 24
DeSmet def. Arlington, forfeit
Dell Rapids 20, Beresford 6
Deuel 50, Tripp-Delmont/Armour/Andes Central/Dakota Christian 0
Dupree 40, Newell 2
Elk Point-Jefferson 55, Miller/Highmore-Harrold 0
Estelline/Hendricks 63, Waverly-South Shore 18
Faulkton 54, North Central Co-Op 3
Flandreau 21, Jim River 19
Freeman/ Marion/ Freeman Academy Co-op 44, Gayville-Volin 32
Hanson 51, Garretson 0
Harrisburg 36, Sioux Falls Washington 7
Herreid/Selby Area 66, Northwestern 26
Howard 48, Viborg-Hurley 12
Huron 32, Douglas 14
Irene-Wakonda 29, Burke 28
Kimball/White Lake 50, Dell Rapids St. Mary 20
Lead-Deadwood 40, Custer 6
Leola/Frederick 26, Potter County 12
Lyman 54, Bennett County 0
Madison 21, Canton 14
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 48, Wagner 24
New Underwood 38, Jones County 28
Parkston 32, Gregory 25
Philip 20, Kadoka Area 8
Pierre 43, Brandon Valley 34
Platte-Geddes 42, Wolsey-Wessington 24
Rapid City Central 47, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 18
Rapid City Christian 55, Hill City 8
Redfield 37, Parker 12
Sioux Falls Christian 35, Milbank 6
Sioux Falls Jefferson 42, Sioux Falls O'Gorman 17
Sioux Falls Lincoln 37, Rapid City Stevens 34, OT
Sioux Valley 55, Baltic 0
Spearfish 26, Mitchell 21
Standing Rock, N.D. 50, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 0
Tea Area 57, Sturgis Brown 7
Timber Lake 22, Stanley County 20
Wall 55, Harding County/Bison Co-op 0
Warner 8, Hamlin 6
Webster 28, Groton Area 21
West Central 48, Tri-Valley 0
Winner 36, Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan 0
Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central 42, Mobridge-Pollock 24
Yankton 38, Brookings 27