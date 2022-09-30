 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
SD prep football scores for Sept. 30

Friday's Scores

Aberdeen Central 17, Watertown 0

Avon 36, Alcester-Hudson 22

Belle Fourche 51, Lakota Tech 20

Bon Homme 62, Chester 7

Britton-Hecla 51, Langford 19

Canistota 52, Deubrook 24

Castlewood 55, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 0

Chamberlain 25, Vermillion 14

Clark/Willow Lake 55, Dakota Hills 0

Colman-Egan 18, Iroquois/ Lake Preston Co-op 2, 2OT

Colome 44, Sunshine Bible Academy 13

Dakota Valley 47, Lennox 24

DeSmet def. Arlington, forfeit

Dell Rapids 20, Beresford 6

Deuel 50, Tripp-Delmont/Armour/Andes Central/Dakota Christian 0

Dupree 40, Newell 2

Elk Point-Jefferson 55, Miller/Highmore-Harrold 0

Estelline/Hendricks 63, Waverly-South Shore 18

Faulkton 54, North Central Co-Op 3

Flandreau 21, Jim River 19

Freeman/ Marion/ Freeman Academy Co-op 44, Gayville-Volin 32

Hanson 51, Garretson 0

Harrisburg 36, Sioux Falls Washington 7

Herreid/Selby Area 66, Northwestern 26

Howard 48, Viborg-Hurley 12

Huron 32, Douglas 14

Irene-Wakonda 29, Burke 28

Kimball/White Lake 50, Dell Rapids St. Mary 20

Lead-Deadwood 40, Custer 6

Leola/Frederick 26, Potter County 12

Lyman 54, Bennett County 0

Madison 21, Canton 14

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 48, Wagner 24

New Underwood 38, Jones County 28

Parkston 32, Gregory 25

Philip 20, Kadoka Area 8

Pierre 43, Brandon Valley 34

Platte-Geddes 42, Wolsey-Wessington 24

Rapid City Central 47, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 18

Rapid City Christian 55, Hill City 8

Redfield 37, Parker 12

Sioux Falls Christian 35, Milbank 6

Sioux Falls Jefferson 42, Sioux Falls O'Gorman 17

Sioux Falls Lincoln 37, Rapid City Stevens 34, OT

Sioux Valley 55, Baltic 0

Spearfish 26, Mitchell 21

Standing Rock, N.D. 50, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 0

Tea Area 57, Sturgis Brown 7

Timber Lake 22, Stanley County 20

Wall 55, Harding County/Bison Co-op 0

Warner 8, Hamlin 6

Webster 28, Groton Area 21

West Central 48, Tri-Valley 0

Winner 36, Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan 0

Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central 42, Mobridge-Pollock 24

Yankton 38, Brookings 27

