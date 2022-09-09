 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
SD prep football scores for Sept. 9

SD Prep Football Scores photo

Friday's Prep Football Scores

Aberdeen Roncalli 70, Dakota Hills 0

Alcester-Hudson 32, Garretson 17

Avon 28, Gayville-Volin 0

Bon Homme 20, Viborg-Hurley 0

Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan 20, Parker 2

Canistota 46, Florence/Henry 0

Canton 36, Lennox 25

Castlewood 60, Dell Rapids St. Mary 6

Chamberlain 15, Lakota Tech 14

Chester 50, Arlington 0

Colome 34, Burke 28

Corsica/Stickney 38, Centerville 24

DeSmet 58, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 0

Dell Rapids 41, Hot Springs 21

Deuel 30, Webster 6

Elkton-Lake Benton 44, Deubrook 20

Estelline/Hendricks 41, Iroquois/ Lake Preston Co-op 16

Faith 34, North Central Co-Op 8

Faulkton 46, Langford 19

Flandreau 28, Baltic 12

Gregory 50, Bennett County 0

Groton Area 20, Clark/Willow Lake 14

Hamlin 46, Britton-Hecla 0

Hanson 8, Parkston 6

Harding County/Bison Co-op 54, Lemmon/McIntosh 8

Harrisburg 28, Rapid City Stevens 0

Herreid/Selby Area 72, Newell 0

Hitchcock-Tulare 67, Waverly-South Shore 0

Howard 59, Colman-Egan 26

Ipswich 48, Northwestern 0

Lead-Deadwood 27, Miller/Highmore-Harrold 18

Lower Brule 68, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 0

Lyman 58, White River 8

McCook Central/Montrose 40, Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central 0

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 30, Jim River 7

Philip 42, Jones County 6

Platte-Geddes 32, Kimball/White Lake 0

Rapid City Christian 26, Custer 8

Red Cloud 50, Crazy Horse 0

Redfield 21, Mobridge-Pollock 20

Sioux Falls Christian 24, Dakota Valley 14

Sioux Valley 55, Hill City 18

Spearfish 36, Douglas 8

Sully Buttes 50, Sunshine Bible Academy 0

Tea Area 44, Sioux Falls O'Gorman 41

Timber Lake 38, Dupree 0

Tiospa Zina Tribal 48, Omaha Nation, Neb. 6

Tri-Valley 52, Sisseton 0

Vermillion 22, Milbank 16

Wagner 14, Tripp-Delmont/Armour/Andes Central/Dakota Christian 7

Wall 50, Kadoka Area 0

Warner 62, Potter County 12

West Central 28, Madison 25

Winnebago, Neb. 60, St. Francis Indian 0

Winner 22, Beresford 0

Yankton 41, Watertown 7

