SD prep football scores for Sept. 9

Friday's Prep Football Scores
Aberdeen Roncalli 70, Dakota Hills 0
Alcester-Hudson 32, Garretson 17
Avon 28, Gayville-Volin 0
Bon Homme 20, Viborg-Hurley 0
Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan 20, Parker 2
Canistota 46, Florence/Henry 0
Canton 36, Lennox 25
Castlewood 60, Dell Rapids St. Mary 6
Chamberlain 15, Lakota Tech 14
Chester 50, Arlington 0
Colome 34, Burke 28
Corsica/Stickney 38, Centerville 24
DeSmet 58, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 0
Dell Rapids 41, Hot Springs 21
Deuel 30, Webster 6
Elkton-Lake Benton 44, Deubrook 20
Estelline/Hendricks 41, Iroquois/ Lake Preston Co-op 16
Faith 34, North Central Co-Op 8
Faulkton 46, Langford 19
Flandreau 28, Baltic 12
Gregory 50, Bennett County 0
Groton Area 20, Clark/Willow Lake 14
Hamlin 46, Britton-Hecla 0
Hanson 8, Parkston 6
Harding County/Bison Co-op 54, Lemmon/McIntosh 8
Harrisburg 28, Rapid City Stevens 0
Herreid/Selby Area 72, Newell 0
Hitchcock-Tulare 67, Waverly-South Shore 0
Howard 59, Colman-Egan 26
Ipswich 48, Northwestern 0
Lead-Deadwood 27, Miller/Highmore-Harrold 18
Lower Brule 68, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 0
Lyman 58, White River 8
McCook Central/Montrose 40, Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central 0
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 30, Jim River 7
Philip 42, Jones County 6
Platte-Geddes 32, Kimball/White Lake 0
Rapid City Christian 26, Custer 8
Red Cloud 50, Crazy Horse 0
Redfield 21, Mobridge-Pollock 20
Sioux Falls Christian 24, Dakota Valley 14
Sioux Valley 55, Hill City 18
Spearfish 36, Douglas 8
Sully Buttes 50, Sunshine Bible Academy 0
Tea Area 44, Sioux Falls O'Gorman 41
Timber Lake 38, Dupree 0
Tiospa Zina Tribal 48, Omaha Nation, Neb. 6
Tri-Valley 52, Sisseton 0
Vermillion 22, Milbank 16
Wagner 14, Tripp-Delmont/Armour/Andes Central/Dakota Christian 7
Wall 50, Kadoka Area 0
Warner 62, Potter County 12
West Central 28, Madison 25
Winnebago, Neb. 60, St. Francis Indian 0
Winner 22, Beresford 0
Yankton 41, Watertown 7