SD State baseball falls 6-5 to Western

MACOMB, Ill. - For the second day in a row, Western Illinois scored in its last at-bat to pull out a Summit League baseball victory. Sunday, the Leathernecks tallied a run in the bottom of the ninth to defeat South Dakota State, 6-5, and take the weekend series three games to one.
The Leathernecks improved to 8-13 overall and 4-4 in league play. SDSU dropped to 7-13 overall and 2-6 in The Summit League.
The game was a pitchers' duel through the first six innings between Western's Brian Raymond and Jackrabbit freshman Owen Bishop. SDSU was held to two hits two-thirds of the way through the game, while Bishop allowed three hits through the first six frames.
SDSU broke into the scoring column in the top of the seventh on a three-run home run by freshman Jordan Sagedahl off Raymond, scoring Derek Hackman and Landon Badger ahead of him. Hackman opened the inning by being hit by a pitch and moved to third on a double by Badger.
Western Illinois responded with a five-run home half of the seventh. Bishop began the inning on the mound and allowed a leadoff triple to Chase VanDerGinst, followed by a run-scoring single to Toby Allred. Bret Barnett entered in relief with two outs and a runner on third, but allowed the Leathernecks to take the lead without a ball leaving the infield. Three straight walks coupled with three wild pitches, a passed ball and infield single led to the Western runs.
The Jackrabbits came right back to tie the game at 5-all on a pinch-hit, two-run home run by Ryan McDonald with Drake Frazier aboard. Frazier led off the inning with a double and paced the Jackrabbit offense with two of the team's six hits.
Kevin Raisbeck started the game-winning rally in the ninth for Western with a leadoff double against Drew Beazley. After moving to third on a sacrifice bunt, Raisbeck scored on VanDerGinst's single through the right side with two outs. VanDerGinst was 3-for-5, while Trenton Bauer added two of the Leathernecks' nine hits.
Bishop struck out six and did not walk a batter in his 6 2/3 innings of work.
Raymond finished with 10 strikeouts and walked two in six-plus innings. Austin Edwards pitched a scoreless ninth inning to pick up the victory.
UP NEXT:
South Dakota State returns to nonconference action next weekend, playing a four-game series at Evansville. Friday's series opener is set for 6 p.m. at Charles H. Braun Stadium in Evansville, Indiana.
NOTES:
• SDSU leads the all-time series, 38-28; the two teams are scheduled to play another four-game series April 16-18 in Brookings
• Five of the Jackrabbits' six hits went for extra bases - three doubles and two home runs
• SDSU hit two or more home runs in a game for the third time season
• McDonald homered for the second consecutive Sunday
• Hackman reached base safely for the 19th game in a row
SDSU softball posts perfect weekend
KANSAS CITY, Mo. - South Dakota State received offensive production up and down its lineup and Jackrabbit pitchers Grace Glanzer and Tori Kniesche each turned in complete-game performances en route to a sweep of a Summit League softball doubleheader from Kansas City by scores of 6-2 and 7-2 Sunday afternoon at the Urban Youth Academy.
In earning a sweep of the four-game weekend series, SDSU improved to 19-4 overall and 4-0 in league play. The Roos dropped to 14-11 overall and 0-4 in The Summit League.
GAME 1: SDSU 6, KANSAS CITY 2
Eight of nine Jackrabbit starters recorded at least one hit as South Dakota State opened the day with a 6-2 victory, scoring in five of the seven innings.
Rozelyn Carrillo put the Jackrabbits on the board with a solo home run with two outs in the second inning and SDSU took the lead for good on Lindsey Culver's triple to the right-center gap that scored Jocelyn Carrillo.
The hit parade continued for SDSU in the ensuing innings as Allison Yoder delivered a run-scoring single in the fifth, Emma Osmundson recorded an RBI double in the sixth and freshman Tori Tollefson hit her first collegiate home run in the seventh.
That was more than enough offense for Jackrabbit hurler Grace Glanzer, who notched her second win of the series. The Sioux Falls native struck out three, walked one and scattered six hits in running her record to 8-2.
Lia Lombardini accounted for both Kansas City runs, plating a run in the third inning on an infield single and hitting a solo home run to lead off the Roos' sixth.
GAME 2: SDSU 7, KANSAS CITY 2
Culver drove in three runs and was one of four Jackrabbit players with a pair of hits. A returning freshman from Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Culver opened the scoring in the top of the second inning with a single up the middle that scored both pinch-runner Millie Mueller and Yoder.
Culver later scored on a base hit by Rozelyn Carrillo to make it a three-run inning.
The Jackrabbit lead grew to 4-0 on a Culver sacrifice fly in the third inning.
Kansas City strung together a pair of two-out hits to get on the board in the home half of the third inning, but SDSU continued to answer the Kangaroos at every turn. The Jackrabbits added an unearned run in the fourth and Culver scored on a wild pitch in the fifth.
Ally Vonfeldt homered for the final Kansas City run in the sixth inning - her second home run of the series and seventh of the season.
Cheyanne Masterson closed out the scoring for SDSU with a run-scoring double in the seventh.
Besides Culver, Yoder, Kelsey Lenox and Jocelyn Carrillo each recorded two of SDSU's 12 hits.
Kniesche improved to 9-1 on the season in going the distance in the circle. The freshman right-hander struck out six and did not walk a batter.
UP NEXT:
The Jackrabbits continue Summit League action with a pair of doubleheaders Friday and Saturday (April 2-3) at Western Illinois. Friday's twinbill is set for a noon start in Macomb, Illinois.
NOTES:
• Kansas City leads the all-time series, 20-17
• Glanzer has 10 complete games in 11 starts this season
• Osmundson extended her hitting streak to eight games in the opener, but went hitless in three at-bats in Game 2
• Daugherty upped her hitting streak to eight games, while Yoder extended her streak to six games with hits in both contests
• Daugherty improved to 12-of-13 in stolen-base attempts this season with two steals in the opener
• SDSU recorded its eighth multi-homer game as a team in the opener
• Daugherty has scored a run in nine consecutive games and leads the team with 24 runs
• Tollefson became the 10th different Jackrabbit player to hit a home run in 2021
• Kniesche upped her season strikeout total to 66 in 54 innings pitched