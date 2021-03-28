SD State baseball falls 6-5 to Western

MACOMB, Ill. - For the second day in a row, Western Illinois scored in its last at-bat to pull out a Summit League baseball victory. Sunday, the Leathernecks tallied a run in the bottom of the ninth to defeat South Dakota State, 6-5, and take the weekend series three games to one.

The Leathernecks improved to 8-13 overall and 4-4 in league play. SDSU dropped to 7-13 overall and 2-6 in The Summit League.

The game was a pitchers' duel through the first six innings between Western's Brian Raymond and Jackrabbit freshman Owen Bishop. SDSU was held to two hits two-thirds of the way through the game, while Bishop allowed three hits through the first six frames.

SDSU broke into the scoring column in the top of the seventh on a three-run home run by freshman Jordan Sagedahl off Raymond, scoring Derek Hackman and Landon Badger ahead of him. Hackman opened the inning by being hit by a pitch and moved to third on a double by Badger.