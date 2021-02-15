SD State VBALL falls to Denver

South Dakota State women's volleyball fell to Denver 3-0 (25-21, 25-10, 25-17) Monday afternoon inside Frost Arena.
Denver improved to 3-1 overall and 3-1 in Summit League play with the win, while the Jackrabbits fell to 2-5, 2-4 Summit League.
Crystal Burk led the Jacks with 13 kills, while adding seven digs. Tori Thompson and Akeela Jefferson tallied six and five kills, respectively. Madison Fay dished a season-best 27 assists, while Hailee Blau tied a career-best three blocks. Jada Barnes tied her career high of eight digs and Tatum Pickar added seven.
While a pair of Jackrabbit errors gave Denver an early 2-0 advantage, six unanswered points pushed the Jackrabbits ahead to a 6-2 lead. Denver battled back to lead 14-11, but an 8-4 run that included kills Burk and Thompson put the Jackrabbits back in front, 19-18. Denver closed the frame on a 7-2 run to win the first set by a score of 25-21.
Quite the opposite of the first set, Denver jumped out to a 10-2 advantage. From there, the Jackrabbits were unable to catch up as the Pioneers cruised to a 25-16 second set win.
Denver led 13-9 in the third set as kills by Fay and Jefferson and a Pioneer error put State within one (13-12). Denver outscored the Jackrabbits 12-5 the rest of the way to complete the series sweep.
Game Notes:
• Denver holds a 17-1 advantage over South Dakota State in the all-time series
• Hailee Blau and Jada Barnes tied career-highs in blocks and digs, respectively
Up Next:
South Dakota State will travel to take on Kansas City, Feb. 21-22. Match times are set for 4 p.m. each day.
SELLAND EARNS SIXTH WEEKLY HONOR
South Dakota State forward Myah Selland earned her sixth Summit League Player of the Week honor of the season, the league office announced Monday.
The Letcher native averaged 24 points, 7.5 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game as she led the Jackrabbit to a pair of wins over Oral Roberts. She scored a team-high 18 points, pulled down seven rebounds and dished five assists in the Feb. 13 series opener. In Sunday's win, Selland scored a career-best 30 points while adding eight rebounds and six assists.
Also honored as the Madness National Mid-Major Player of the Week, Selland is averaging a Summit League-best 19.7 points per game. She has scored at least 15 points in every game for the Jackrabbits, who lead the league with an 10-0 mark and are 17-2 overall. The redshirt junior currently ranks 32nd on SDSU's all-time scoring list with 1,150 career points.
Selland's six player of the week awards is most by a Jackrabbit player and ranks tied for second all-time in a season for Summit League women's basketball.
Currently ranked 23rd in the Associated Press poll, SDSU concludes a four-game road stretch at North Dakota State. Tipoff is set for 5 p.m. each day in Fargo, N.D.
KNIESCHE HONORED BY SUMMIT LEAGUE
South Dakota State freshman Tori Kniesche was honored Monday as Summit League Pitcher of the Week following an impressive opening weekend on the softball diamond.
A right-hander from Wayne, Nebraska, Kniesche posted a 2-0 record with a 1.00 earned run average and 23 strikeouts in a pair of seven-inning complete-game efforts for the Jackrabbits at the Doc Halverson UNI-Dome Classic in Cedar Falls, Iowa.
In her collegiate debut against Drake on Feb. 12, Kniesche struck out 12 and walked four, allowing one run on three hits. The next day, Kniesche fanned 11 Northern Iowa hitters, once again giving up only one run and three hits.
Both of the runs Kniesche allowed were in the first inning of games.
SDSU, 4-1 overall, has withdrawn from this weekend's Tracy Beard Invitational in Frisco, Texas, due to weather and travel concerns. The Jackrabbits will explore options for the weekend of Feb. 26-28 to resume play.
SDSU, MAVERICKS PLAY TO SECOND DRAW
For the second time on the opening weekend of Summit League women's soccer action, South Dakota State and Omaha battled to a scoreless draw.
SDSU created more scoring opportunities, out-shooting the Mavericks by a 19-8 count. The Jackrabbits held a 9-3 advantage in shots in the first half and recorded a 7-3 edge during the second half. Omaha posted a 3-2 margin in shots during the two 10-minute overtime periods, but Jackrabbit goalkeeper Taylor Lock came up with a save with about a minute and a half to go in the second overtime to preserve the tie.
Lock finished with two saves as she played the final 65 minutes. Hailee Fischer started in goal for the Jackrabbits and also notched a pair of saves in the opening half.
Senior forward Rachel Hewitt led the Jackrabbit offensive attack with five shots, while Maya Hansen fired three shots.
Both Friday and Monday's games were moved indoors to The Center due to frigid weather conditions.
UP NEXT:
SDSU is scheduled for a bye week before resuming Summit League action Feb. 26 at Oral Roberts.