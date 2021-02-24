SDABA announces weekend state tourney schedule

The South Dakota Amateur Basketball Association has released the opening round pairings for its 74th annual state men's basketball tournament Satursday and Sunday at Madison High School in Madison. The tournament will feature 18 teams competing in three divisions.

First round pool play begins at 9 a.m. (MDT) on Saturday, with Sioux Falls Average Joe's taking in Redfield Haider Construction. At 10:15 a.m. Wolsey-Wessington plays Sioux Falls Smooth, followed by Sioux Falls Ambush beginning its "A" title defense against the DWU Alums from Mitchell at 11:30 a.m.. Faulkton takes on Lake Preston at noon in the auxiliary gym. At 12:45 p.m. Sturgis faces off against the Volga Bears, followed by Sioux Falls Interstate Sales vs. Sioux Falls Quion Bank at 1:15 p.m.

At 2 p.m. Watertown will play the loser of game #1, followed by Watertown Foothills Contracting taking on the game #2 loser at 2:30 p.m.. Viborg Dog Guard takes on the loser of game #3 at 3:15 p.m., followed by Lennox Plains Commerce challenging the loser of game #4 at 3:45 p.m. The evening session features the host teams, beginning at 5:30 p.m. with Madison Stadium playing the loser of game #5, followed by Madison Sporty's facing off against the loser of game #6 at 6 p.m.