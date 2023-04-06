The South Dakota Education Equity Coalition (SDEEC) announced it will stand in solidarity with the nine Tribes of South Dakota in opposition to the proposed revisions of the K-12 Social Studies curriculum standards.

The Tribes have expressed concerns about the revised standards developed by William Morrisey under a $200,000 contract from Governor Kristi Noem because they fail to provide an adequate representation of Native American history and instead promote a biased narrative.

Tribal education directors stress that the proposed standards are vague, do not promote critical thinking and analysis, and lack proper representation of Native American history. They are particularly disappointed with the absence of Tribal consultation prior to the release of the revised standards, the group said.

In a joint statement, all Tribes call for the reinstatement of Oceti Sakowin references in the Social Studies Standards document as originally presented by the 40-person workgroup of educators, historians and other experts. They also reject the proposed standards developed by Morrisey and demand a formal Tribal consultation process to ensure that the voices and perspectives of all South Dakota Tribes are included in the education of future generations.

The group says the removal of Indigenous content is a form of systemic racism that perpetuates the marginalization of Indigenous communities and their contributions to the history of South Dakota and the United States.

Despite opposition from all nine Tribes, the Secretary of Tribal Relations, David Flute, and Director of Indian Education, Fred Osborn, both testified at hearings in support of the governor’s proposed standards.

The Tribes say they're urging Governor Noem and the South Dakota Department of Education to recognize the importance of accurate and comprehensive representation of Native American history within the K-12 social studies curriculum. They believe that fostering a greater understanding of Indigenous cultures and contributions is crucial to building a more inclusive and respectful society.

South Dakota Great Plains Tribal education directors unanimously called upon the South Dakota Department of Education to work collaboratively with all the Tribes and engage in a meaningful Tribal consultation process. They encourage the state to embrace a more inclusive and accurate approach to educating students about the rich and diverse history of South Dakota, including the significant role that Native American Tribes have played and continue to play in shaping the state's cultural, political and economic landscape.

SDEEC said they've called upon the public, educators, parents and students to join them in advocating for a more inclusive and accurate representation of Native American history and culture in South Dakota's K-12 Social Studies curriculum. By standing together in opposition to the proposed revisions, the Tribes hope to send a strong message that the erasure of Indigenous history and perspectives will not be tolerated.