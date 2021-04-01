SDHSAA amends state track sites

Due to ongoing concerns amid the Covid-19 pandemic, the South Dakota High School Activities Association has announced a pair of changes to the State Track & Field Championships in the Black Hills.

Each classification will compete both days at their own sites: all Class AA events will occur in Sturgis at Woodle Field, all Class A events will be at Lyle Hare Stadium on the campus of Black Hills State University in Spearfish and all Class B events will occur at O’Harra Stadium on the campus of South Dakota Mines in Rapid City.

Additionally, the schedule of events has been modified to mitigate risk concerns of virus spread at the State Championships.

“This change is being done after consulting with our site hosts, coaches and administrators from across the state to formulate a meet that will allow us to hold a full championship competition,” said Dr. John Krogstrand, SDHSAA Asstistant Executive Director. “Our hope is these changes, both in terms of sites and schedule, will allow us to host a successful State Meet while also maintaining social distancing guidelines and health precautions.”

Practice day at each site, scheduled originally for Thursday prior to the State Meet, will not be held.

To help with social distancing and mitigation efforts, the SDHSAA requests that all fans wear masks and remain socially distant from one another during the event as possible. Additionally, teams and school personnel will be asked to space out throughout the facility to assist with social distancing concerns.

