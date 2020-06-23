SDHSAA announces Distinguished Service Award winners

The Area Sandlot Softball organization is back in operation. The group welcomes players aged 35 and older, men and women of all skill levels. Pick-up games are played each Sunday beginning at 5 p.m. at the Star of the West Softball Complex. Star of the West is located in Rapid Valley off Sedivy Lane between Hwy 44 and St. Patrick Street.

Players are asked to bring their own glove, but no additional equipment is required. A player may bring a favorite bat and may wear cleats if desired. The fee to cover insurance and use of the fields is $20 for the season, which runs through Labor Day. Players are welcome to participate up to two times on a trial basis with the fee due on the third outing.