SDHSAA announces Distinguished Service Award winners

Thirteen distinguished individuals from across the state of South Dakota have been selected to receive the South Dakota High School Activities Association (SDHSAA) Distinguished Service Award for the 2020-21 school year. Following a nomination process, the recipients of the Distinguished Service Award are selected by the SDHSAA Board of Directors.
The SDHSAA Distinguished Service Award program was established by the SDHSAA in 1976. The Distinguished Service Award is the highest recognition bestowed by the SDHSAA. It is designed to honor individuals who have made significant long-term contributions to the high school athletic and fine arts activities in our state.
Among the local honorees include: Jayne Kraemer, Rapid City, contributor and contest officials, Larry Osborne and Randy stanton, both of Rapid City and Marc Marshall of White River.
The Distinguished Service Awards will be presented throughout the 2020-21 school year at various SDHSAA state athletic and fine arts events.
The following individuals are the 2020-21 SDHSAA Distinguished Service Award recipients:
Administrators: Dr. Brian Maher, Sioux Falls; Moe Ruesink, Volga; James Ferrell- Flandreau Indian School; Jack Rasmussen, Salem and Mike Ring, Highmore.
Coaches and Directors: Jill Christensen, Parker; Anita Boeck, Arlington and Ryan Stahle, Mitchell.
Board of Education: David Planteen, Langford.
Contributors Jayne Kraemer, Rapid City.
Contest Officials: Larry Osborne, Rapid City; Marc Marshall, White River and Randy Stanton, Rapid City.
35-and-over softball set for Sundays
The Area Sandlot Softball organization is back in operation. The group welcomes players aged 35 and older, men and women of all skill levels. Pick-up games are played each Sunday beginning at 5 p.m. at the Star of the West Softball Complex. Star of the West is located in Rapid Valley off Sedivy Lane between Hwy 44 and St. Patrick Street.
Players are asked to bring their own glove, but no additional equipment is required. A player may bring a favorite bat and may wear cleats if desired. The fee to cover insurance and use of the fields is $20 for the season, which runs through Labor Day. Players are welcome to participate up to two times on a trial basis with the fee due on the third outing.
Anyone interested is asked to contact Curt Pochardt at 381-4633 or Frank Van Nuys at 786-6824, or just meet us at the fields .
