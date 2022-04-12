SDHSAA approves free-and-reduced-lunch multiplier to determine classification

Schools with increasing enrollments that might be promoted to higher athletic classes could be protected under a new procedure to determine enrollment, which was approved Tuesday by the South Dakota High School Activities Association during its Annual Meeting.

The proposal, submitted by the SDHSAA Native American Advisory Council and SDHSAA staff, states there are a number of schools with large populations of students who qualify for free and reduced lunch but have limited access to equipment and training opportunities, compared to other schools with similar enrollments.

With the passing of the motion, done unanimously, SDHSAA member schools will now vote on the proposal, with it slated to take effect at the start of the 2024-25 academic year.

“My biggest concern is on the moving from AA to A front,” SDHSAA executive director Dan Swartos said. “Because there’s a big difference there between A and AA in terms of access in some of those towns, compared to access to facilities and opportunities in Sioux Falls or Rapid City or Spearfish or Brookings. It’s a drastic difference.”

A formula was adopted to determine a school’s “adjusted enrollment,” which multiplies the percentage of a student body receiving free and reduced lunch by a maximum of 30%. An example of this formula is stated below.

Formula (example using free-and-reduced-lunch percentage of 85% and enrollment of 400):

Step 1 - multiply 30 by FRLP (ex: 30 x 0.85 = 25.5)

Step 2 - subtract resulting number from 100 and change to a percentage (ex: 100-25.5 = 74.5, change to 74.5% or .745)

Step 3 - multiply enrollment number by the Step 2 percentage (ex: 400 x .745 = 298)

While no data of possible changes within the classifications was presented, Swartos said the formula would not affect Class AA schools, but it would keep the growing Todd County and Lakota Tech in Class A. Another four to five schools that toe the line between Class A and B would also be affected.

“This multiplier is used in several other states, and free and reduced lunch percentage has been widely accepted as a major factor in athletic/activity success,” the proposal states. “This multiplier would allow those schools to remain in a classification level that most appropriately reflects their opportunities.”

The SDHSAA’s bi-monthly Board of Directors meeting, which followed the Annual Meeting, was cut well-short due to technical difficulties with its live stream. The vast majority of agenda items will be discussed when the Board reconvenes Wednesday morning.

They did manage to advance several first-reading proposals regarding rule changes. A mercy rule in Class AA, seed point averages for out-of-state opponents and a final cutoff date for regular season contests were all sent to second readings, set to be conducted at the Board’s next meeting June 9.

Schools unanimously voted yes on all three proposals.

“I just want to go on note to say that that is the first time in the history that all three proposals have been unanimous,” SDHSAA assistant executive director Joe Auch said during the meeting. “No ‘no’ votes.”

Contact Matt Case at matt.case@rapidcityjournal.com

