SDHSAA Board approves super regions for postseason tournament

PIERRE — With some schools not allowing activities because of the pandemic, the board of directors of the South Dakota High School Activities Association made a change Monday to the format of the girls’ and boys’ basketball playoffs.
If fewer than four teams are actively participating in any region, a super region will be formed to decide the four spots in the SoDak 16. In the event this happens, the board’s action would combine regions one and two, regions three and four, regions five and six and regions seven and eight.
The action stems from Region 7 Class A basketball where only three teams—Winner, Lakota Tech and Bennett County—are participating. Region 7 teams not taking part in the season include Little Wound, Pine Ridge, Red Cloud, St. Francis and Todd County.
Lakota Tech Athletic Director James Knutson said it made more sense to connect Region 7 to Region 6 since three teams weren’t playing in that region.
SDHSAA Executive Director Dan Swartos said the change was being made to make sure each team needs to play to enter the SoDak 16. If Region 7 was left as it is, two teams would play to get into the SoDak 16 and the top team would get a bye.
“For equity’s sake, we didn’t want someone getting a bye into the SoDak 16,” Swartos said.
The change was approved unanimously by the board.
SAFETY RULES SET FOR SPRING SPORTS
The board also approved rule modifications for track and field, golf and tennis. Each sport has mandatory and optional rule modifications.
In track and field, mandatory modifications included no awards ceremonies, no common distribution of water, cleaning frequently touched areas and restricting spectators to areas where they would not have access to athletes.
Optional modifications include face coverings for athletes, isolating athletes from spectators and limiting team camps to only team members. Meet management could consider limiting entries. Social distancing should be followed at all field events and in common gathering areas.
SDHSAA Assistant Executive Director John Krogstrand said there would be more specific recommendations coming to the board at its March meeting concerning safety recommendations for the State Track Meet.
Mandatory rule modifications for golf include the use of no-touch scorecards if available, social distancing, no awards ceremonies, no common distribution of water and cleaning frequently touched areas. Optional modifications include uninterrupted putting, wearing of face coverings and limiting galleries to paths, with social distancing.
Mandatory rule modifications in tennis include using numbered sets of tennis balls and cleaning balls with Lysol or Clorox, social distancing when possible, avoiding handshakes, using racquets or feet to move balls to the opponent’s side and cleaning frequently touched areas. Optional rule modifications include wearing face coverings and athletes bringing their own water bottles.