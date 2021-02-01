SDHSAA Board approves super regions for postseason tournament

PIERRE — With some schools not allowing activities because of the pandemic, the board of directors of the South Dakota High School Activities Association made a change Monday to the format of the girls’ and boys’ basketball playoffs.

If fewer than four teams are actively participating in any region, a super region will be formed to decide the four spots in the SoDak 16. In the event this happens, the board’s action would combine regions one and two, regions three and four, regions five and six and regions seven and eight.

The action stems from Region 7 Class A basketball where only three teams—Winner, Lakota Tech and Bennett County—are participating. Region 7 teams not taking part in the season include Little Wound, Pine Ridge, Red Cloud, St. Francis and Todd County.

Lakota Tech Athletic Director James Knutson said it made more sense to connect Region 7 to Region 6 since three teams weren’t playing in that region.

SDHSAA Executive Director Dan Swartos said the change was being made to make sure each team needs to play to enter the SoDak 16. If Region 7 was left as it is, two teams would play to get into the SoDak 16 and the top team would get a bye.

“For equity’s sake, we didn’t want someone getting a bye into the SoDak 16,” Swartos said.