SDHSAA Board approves winter and spring sports league for tribal schools

The South Dakota High School Activities Association approved a motion Tuesday to allow its tribal schools to host their own temporary winter and spring sports season.
Superintendents and principals of Little Wound, Pine Ridge and Crazy Horse schools made a collective request to the SDHSAA Board of Directors last week to allow their students and students of all on-reservation state schools to participate in winter and spring sports separate from other SDHSAA member schools, as long as there is a widely available COVID-19 vaccine.
The Board approved the motion at a special meeting, while adding a Feb. 1 deadline for schools to enter the league and an approximate end date of late May or early June.
“I think it was the right decision to make. The reservations have lockdown orders in place right now. I think it was a reasonable request,” board member and Rapid City Central principal Mike Talley said. “We definitely want to give the student-athletes from those schools the opportunity to have a season one way or the other if those restrictions are lifted at some point for those schools.”
Tribal schools have not participated in athletics since March due to the pandemic and under the order of tribal law, which has issued shelter-in-place ordinances and thus has prohibited sports from taking place.
“With the shelter-in-place (ordinances), they’re not allowing us to play sports until it’s safe,” Crazy Horse superintendent Silas Blaine said. “So we’re kind of at the mercy of our tribal governments, when they do open up and allow us to play basketball.”
The league is slated to take place during the 2020-21 academic year only and schools will return to traditional competition next school year, but SDHSAA executive director Daniel Swartos said that statute can be revisited if the pandemic is still ongoing.
A second measure of the tribal schools’ original request was for the SDHSAA to grant senior students a fifth year of eligibility if they opt out of competition, including the temporary league, claiming “Fundamental fairness requires this.” While discussions were had on the measure, no board member brought up a motion to vote on it.
The Board previously granted students of tribal schools the ability to transfer to non-tribal schools to compete on their athletics teams. Little Wound superintendent Charles Cuny said that allowance is “fine,” but not everyone has the ability to move to another town and participate. He added that an additional year of eligibility would help them in sports and in the classroom.
“From a student-athlete perspective, the level of quality education our students are receiving in online form isn’t ideal,” Cuny said. “I think that allowing these students to come back for a fifth year, if they chose to, would give them that added face-to-face time to be prepared for post-secondary success.”
Swartos said it would be difficult to justify a fifth year with graduation and “unintended consequences,” but the Board could look at individual cases. Blaine said he has previously filed for eligibility extensions using the justifications of serious illness or serious hardship, which he added would be applicable in this situation.
Talley said Swartos will look into it ahead of the Board’s first monthly meeting next year.
“I think there’s some unknowns about that right now,” Talley said. “But I know he’s planning on doing some research and coming back with some more information during our January meeting, so that’s something we’ll have to explore further.”
