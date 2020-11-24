SDHSAA Board approves winter and spring sports league for tribal schools

“With the shelter-in-place (ordinances), they’re not allowing us to play sports until it’s safe,” Crazy Horse superintendent Silas Blaine said. “So we’re kind of at the mercy of our tribal governments, when they do open up and allow us to play basketball.”

The league is slated to take place during the 2020-21 academic year only and schools will return to traditional competition next school year, but SDHSAA executive director Daniel Swartos said that statute can be revisited if the pandemic is still ongoing.

A second measure of the tribal schools’ original request was for the SDHSAA to grant senior students a fifth year of eligibility if they opt out of competition, including the temporary league, claiming “Fundamental fairness requires this.” While discussions were had on the measure, no board member brought up a motion to vote on it.

The Board previously granted students of tribal schools the ability to transfer to non-tribal schools to compete on their athletics teams. Little Wound superintendent Charles Cuny said that allowance is “fine,” but not everyone has the ability to move to another town and participate. He added that an additional year of eligibility would help them in sports and in the classroom.