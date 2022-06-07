SDHSAA changes decision on Class B boys state golf, will 'reassess' after Round 1

After deciding that the Class B boys state golf tournament would be shortened to one round instead of two due to inclement weather, the South Dakota High School Activities Association announced late Monday night that it will instead reassess the conditions following the conclusion of Round 1.

Play was suspended because of lightning and did resume due to the amount of rain that had accumulated onto Rapid City Elks Golf Course. SDHSAA Assistant Executive Director Randy Soma told coaches at around 6 p.m. at the venue that the event would be cut down to just 18 holes, and the individual and team champion would be determined after the remaining golfers finished their first round.

“We’re going to try to get in the remainder of those kids in tomorrow, and then we will end it once they are done,” Soma said. “It’s disappointing; you would like to see it go all of the way through.”

Then SDHSAA Executive Director Dan Swartos tweeted at around 11 p.m. that it would make a decision on the event after Round 1 concluded. Seventy-one golfers, about 58% of the field, still need to finish.

He added that all other tournaments will proceed with a full second round of 18 holes as scheduled, including the Class B state girls tournament, which is also being held in Rapid City at Hart Ranch. All 99 participants in that event completed their first round.

A less than 10% chance of rain is currently forecasted for the first tee times in Rapid City, increasing to near 80%, including thunderstorms, by 11 a.m. Thunderstorms are projected to last until early evening.

