SDHSAA excited that state track meet is now 3 days at 1 site, but some coaches hesitant

For the Sioux Falls School District's Coordinator of Athletics Casey Meile, this is just one more day.

In early May and every year before that he's held this position, Meile has been wrapped up the preparation for one of the biggest track meets in the state: the Howard Wood Dakota Relays, a two-day event featuring all three of South Dakota’s classes and North Dakota athletes, too.

This is just 12 field events, 10 running events and 75 volunteers more.

“I wouldn't say the preparation has been any different,” Melie said. "Anytime you go down the road of making an endeavor like the state track meet work, it's intensive in the work and the details that go into these events.”

But usually this time of year, Meile is preparing to host a field of athletes featuring all three of South Dakota’s track and field classifications at Howard Wood Field for just one day, at most. But for the first time this year, the state track meet will last three days, Thursday through Saturday, and Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls will be the host for everything.

The change is a result of years of conversations leading to a vote by the South Dakota High School Activities Association this past year, which changed the two-day format where the first day will be separated by class before the event moves to Sioux Falls, Rapid City or elsewhere for the finals into a single-site super event which needed to stretch to three days for scheduling reasons.

It’s the start of what will eventually be a single-site rotation, featuring other venues across the state. SDHSAA Assistant Executive Director Randy Soma said nothing is finalized, but SDHSAA executive director Dan Swartos mentioned the event will move to Rapid City’s O’Harra Stadium following two years in Sioux Falls (2022 and 2023).

“I'm sure that there will be some hiccups,” Swartos said. “There is anytime you do something different.”

The theory, which is shared by Meile and “pretty heavily supported” by the activities association, Swartos said, was the final day of state track — the uniting of the three classes — was one of the best events put on by the state each year. Why not stretch it to three days?

Some coaches, however, have questions and are taking a wait-and-see approach, which the SDHSAA expected.

“I think we have to learn from this year to try to make it better,” Soma said.

Coaches weren’t opposed to the format, but some instead “don’t know what to think of it,” Rapid City Stevens head coach Paul Hendry said.

Brandon Valley head track and field coach Troy Sturgeon said spreading it out to three days could help athletes who have overlapping field and running events, even if things have to be “tweaked a bit” with the format after its inaugural run.

Harrisburg track and field head coach Kevin Kroger said he’s “willing to see how it goes this year and then (make) an informed decision afterward.”

Hendry’s situation is different from some others. As some other schools are let out, Rapid City schools still have finals leading into the state meet. Graduation is the same weekend.

For all schools West River or traveling long distances to Sioux Falls, that also means another day in a hotel and away from home. Hendry said he’s heard from coaches in the Class AA ranks that actually appreciate the novelty of the previous format. Coaches liked both when the Class AA schools united on the first day of the event and when all three classes came together for the final day.

“I think that Saturday was kind of built as, if not the best, one of the best sports days for high school athletics throughout the year when everyone comes together for that finals day,” Hendry said. “And so I don't know if you know, three days, all of us together in one site will take away from that. But, like I said, we have to experience it first.”

But Meile and others know what feeling they’re trying to recreate. Meile remembers the first meet of this magnitude he oversaw: the 2018 cross country state meet. Kristi Rieger, a former teacher in the Sioux Falls School District and the Director of Special Projects at National Scholastic Athletics, called him on his radio.

“I need to meet you at the finish line,” she said.

Meile walked over and Rieger told him to just “put everything aside for a minute.” Just watch.

Meile looked on as the athletes trudged toward the finish line, smiles on their faces, exhausted. It was a “special moment” that “means so much to them.”

“That's what this is about,” Meile said. “It's about the kids.”

