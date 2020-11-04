SDHSAA goes back to 7-team football classes

“It centers around trying to keep kids interested in the game,” Moore said.

Moore’s plan differed from the usual ranking system that relies on arranging football classifications based on each school’s average daily membership of male students.

“It has nothing to do with ADM, really,” Moore said of his plan.

Moore said his plan grouped the “metro” schools in the top class and the current Class 11-AA schools as well as the top seven 11-A schools in the second class. The next 17 schools would be in 11-B.

SDHSAA Assistant Executive Director, Dr. John Krogstrand, said ADM was not always an indicator of which schools fielded the best teams. He said football champions O’Gorman, Pierre, Canton and Bridgewater were all among the smallest schools in their classifications.

During a public forum early in the meeting, eight football coaches and activities directors spoke against Moore’s proposal.

“I think we need to revisit this proposal,” said Chad Conaway of Lennox. “I hope some consideration is given to how unbalanced the ADMs are.”

The concerns expressed by member schools worried board member Michael Talley of Rapid City.