SDHSAA seeks partners to help recruit officials

PIERRE — Recruiting and retaining officials is always a priority for the South Dakota High School Activities Association. In the coming school year, one of the association’s goals will be to create partnerships that will help in that recruiting effort.

The SDHSAA board of directors decided to make the formation of those partnerships one of its goals at its annual strategic planning meeting on Wednesday. The topic came up a couple of times during the meeting.

During a portion of the meeting given over to the discussion of board member priorities, Mike Talley of Rapid City said the recruitment of officials was a concern for schools across the state.

SDHSAA Assistant Executive Director Jo Auch said there have been strides made in recruitment. Auch blamed pandemic issues for volleyball being down by 45 officials last year. This year, volleyball is down by just 10 officials. Recruitment efforts in cheer and dance have led to 17 new officials this year.

“I think it’s working,” Auch said of recruitment efforts.

SDHSAA Executive Director Dan Swartos said coaches should take time to recruit athletes that are graduating. Swartos said they should seek out “the kids that just love sports and would make great officials.”