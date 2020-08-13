SDHSAA sets goals for new school year

A new school year means a new set of goals for the South Dakota High School Activities Association.
Goals for the coming year were approved by the SDHSAA’s board of directors at its August meeting on Thursday. The Pierre meeting was preceded by a strategic planning session Wednesday where the goals were discussed at length. Both meetings were live streamed on the internet.
The goals include studying management fees for state events, exploring new sports and activities, examining the way in which schools’ daily membership is counted and a review of the association’s website.
As part of its study of management fees, the association will study new revenue sources that would help member schools deal with the costs of hosting state tournaments. The association has made a deal with a vendor for the sale of T-shirts and merchandise at state events. However, with the pandemic throwing schedules into disarray, SDHSAA Executive Director Dan Swartos said it didn’t seem like the best time to be making changes to the management fees.
With the prospect of no fans at some events, Swartos said fees could be considerably lower. If state events are canceled again, there would be revenue losses from the television contract, merchandise sales and gate receipts.
Casey Meile of the Sioux Falls School District told the board that there has to be a change in the system. He said the Sioux Falls district lost $30,000 when it hosted the state wrestling tournament.
“I don’t think a school should have to lose that amount of money,” Meile said.
SDHSAA Assistant Executive Director John Krogstrand said the current system for state tournaments is “backwards.” In other states, community chambers of commerce bid on being able to host events.
“That’s probably something we need to take a strong look at,” Krogstrand said.
“Our model itself is a little bit backwards,” said Swartos, noting that communities benefit from the tournaments while the schools are stuck with the costs.
According to Swartos, it’s tough for school officials when they go to their school board and say, “We’re hosting this for the association. Here’s our bill for it.”
The goal of exploring new sports to sponsor saw some success recently with the addition of girls’ wrestling at the association’s April meeting. Last year the association also made progress on judging interest in girls’ softball and e-sports, but that effort will have to carry over into the new school year.
Swartos said he has fielded calls expressing interest in the association sanctioning hockey, swimming and diving, rodeo, trap shooting, bass fishing and boys’ volleyball.
The association will also study the way average daily membership or ADM is counted in schools. That number determines a school’s classification for sports.
SDHSAA will study ADM modifiers like free and reduced lunches, a small school factor and a success factor. Swartos said he was interested in knowing more about a system that adjusts ADM based on the number of reduced and free lunches served at a school.
“ADM is kind of a touchy subject to start with,” said board chairman Craig Cassens of Faulkton, as schools are protective of the process that determines who their opponents will be in sports.
Board member Randy Soma of Brookings said that students who qualify for free or reduced price lunches often have to work to help out their families and can’t participate in sports or activities.
“A lot of times those kids are not out for anything,” Soma said.
Another goal for the year is beginning the process of developing a new website. The current site is 12 years old, Swartos said, and a new one would likely cost as much as $25,000.
