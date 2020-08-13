SDHSAA sets goals for new school year

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A new school year means a new set of goals for the South Dakota High School Activities Association.

Goals for the coming year were approved by the SDHSAA’s board of directors at its August meeting on Thursday. The Pierre meeting was preceded by a strategic planning session Wednesday where the goals were discussed at length. Both meetings were live streamed on the internet.

The goals include studying management fees for state events, exploring new sports and activities, examining the way in which schools’ daily membership is counted and a review of the association’s website.

As part of its study of management fees, the association will study new revenue sources that would help member schools deal with the costs of hosting state tournaments. The association has made a deal with a vendor for the sale of T-shirts and merchandise at state events. However, with the pandemic throwing schedules into disarray, SDHSAA Executive Director Dan Swartos said it didn’t seem like the best time to be making changes to the management fees.

With the prospect of no fans at some events, Swartos said fees could be considerably lower. If state events are canceled again, there would be revenue losses from the television contract, merchandise sales and gate receipts.