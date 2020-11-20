SDHSAA to discuss Tribal Schools request

"We do not have to tell any of you how important High School Athletics is to our players, their families and their surrounding communities. We all arrange our schedules around the big game. Additionally, athletics are an exceptional tool to help our Tribal school students secure scholarships that they need to be able to attend college. Participation in athletics is also essential to improve their chances of securing a better job or a better chance of obtaining a spot in a key military or other post-secondary training program. In fact, the South Dakota High School Activities Association, itself, was formed and continues to exist, because it recognizes the important role that High School Athletics plays in the lives of all of our students and our individual communities.

"Our Tribal school Indian educators and our Tribal school families know all of this. That is why we do everything in our power to make athletics a part of our High School program. This is also why our students and their families are so deeply torn over what to do about the Covid-19 disruption of their High School’s athletic season. Unlike other small communities, a large percentage of our Tribal school families live in multigenerational housing, where the risk of transferring Covid -19 to medically vulnerable family members is very high. Tribal reservation communities have been disproportionally impacted by Covid-19, and our families. The CDC has already confirmed that indigenous people are five (5) times more likely to be hospitalized as a result of Covid-19 and three and one half (3.5) times more likely to die from this terrible disease. This has led our tribal governments to prioritizing health over all else.