SDHSAA to discuss Tribal Schools request

The South Dakota High School Activities Association Board of Directors will hold a special meting Tuesday to discuss a proposal by Tribal Schools to help their activity programs and athletes deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.
Tuesday's meeting, which begins at 9:30 a.m. (Mountain Time), will also include a public forum and discussion on competition start dates for winter activities.
In a letter to SDHSAA Executive Director Dr. Daniel Swartos signed by Little Wound School Superintendent Charles Cuny, Jr., and Pine Ridge School Principal Michael Carlow, the Tribal Schools are proposing amendments and additions to the SDHSAA rules that would be applicable solely for the 2020-2021 athletic season.
Those amendments include:
1. Allow our Tribal schools and all on-reservation State Schools which are unable to participate in this year’s athletic season, due to Covid-19 travel restrictions and other applicable laws, to develop their own winter and spring athletics leagues which would begin shortly after a Covid-19 vaccine is widely available, without interfering with those schools’ rights to remain in the SDHSAA, and without penalizing the students who participate in that temporary athletic league.
2. Make the changes necessary to SDHSAA sports eligibility rules, to allow any current student, who is prohibited from participating in any sport in the 2020-2021 season because of school and legal Covid-19 restrictions, and any student who chooses to sit out of a sport in the 2020-2021 season because of Covid-19 concerns, including those who will turn 20 years of age, to participate in a full season of High School athletic activities next year. We are not trying to make any type of permanent change to the SDHSAA’s age restrictions or player eligibility rules, we just want to protect these young athletes who are facing a problem that none of us anticipated. Fundamental fairness requires this.
According to the letter:
"Covid 19 has disrupted everyone’s lives, including the lives of our Tribal school students. Because of federal Covid-19 restrictions, our Tribal Schools, including: Crazy Horse, Oglala Lakota County Tech, Pine Ridge, Red Cloud, and Little Wound High Schools, are now, and will continue to be, limited in the educational opportunities that they can offer to their students, including restrictions which prohibit them from offering high school sports.
"On March 26, 2020, the Oglala Sioux Tribe adopted its first Shelter in Place Ordinance # 20-18, which remains in effect until rescinded. The limitations imposed by this Tribal Ordinance, required all Tribal schools on the Pine Ridge Reservation to close, and to begin distance learning programs for their students. Also in March of 2020, the U.S. Department of Interior, Bureau of Indian Education (BIE) began issuing directives which led to the closure of most in-school building student activities at all BIE funded schools. While the BIE is currently working with our schools on Covid-19 re-opening plans, our schools still have not been assured of when they will be able to re-open and for what academic and athletic activities.
"As a result of this Tribal Ordinance, and any number of federal directives from the U.S. Department of Interior, our Tribal schools were unable to offer football or volleyball to our students this school year. They also have not been able to open any 2020-2021 basketball programs to their students. These restrictions have been especially difficult on our seniors, who have looked forward to this exciting period of their lives since they entered high school. For many, that senior year has always included the excitement of participating, one last time, as a member of their High School basketball, wrestling, volleyball or other sports team.
"We do not have to tell any of you how important High School Athletics is to our players, their families and their surrounding communities. We all arrange our schedules around the big game. Additionally, athletics are an exceptional tool to help our Tribal school students secure scholarships that they need to be able to attend college. Participation in athletics is also essential to improve their chances of securing a better job or a better chance of obtaining a spot in a key military or other post-secondary training program. In fact, the South Dakota High School Activities Association, itself, was formed and continues to exist, because it recognizes the important role that High School Athletics plays in the lives of all of our students and our individual communities.
"Our Tribal school Indian educators and our Tribal school families know all of this. That is why we do everything in our power to make athletics a part of our High School program. This is also why our students and their families are so deeply torn over what to do about the Covid-19 disruption of their High School’s athletic season. Unlike other small communities, a large percentage of our Tribal school families live in multigenerational housing, where the risk of transferring Covid -19 to medically vulnerable family members is very high. Tribal reservation communities have been disproportionally impacted by Covid-19, and our families. The CDC has already confirmed that indigenous people are five (5) times more likely to be hospitalized as a result of Covid-19 and three and one half (3.5) times more likely to die from this terrible disease. This has led our tribal governments to prioritizing health over all else.
"Our Tribal Indian educators are also concerned about our inability to ensure the safety of all of the students who participate in athletics at this time. This is because the current funding limitations and federal restrictions are limiting their ability to guarantee that all of our facilities are maintained in the highly safe and sanitary way that Covid-19 prevention now requires.
"No one saw this coming. That is why the current South Dakota High School Activity Association rules are not designed to address the Covid-19 pandemic, and do not protect, for example, the right of a Tribal school student, or any other student who is denied the right to play this year because of Covid-19 school or travel restrictions, the right to play next year if he or she turns twenty before the beginning of next year’s athletics season. Those same rules also do not afford our Tribal school students a quick and easy way to obtain a waiver to play at another school, even though for most of our Tribal school students that would be a profound practical and economic hardship. The SDHSAA contain rules related to HIV, and Hepatitis B, but no rules related to Covid-19.
"Because we have no reason to believe that anyone in the SDHSAA wishes to see our young Tribal school athletes treated unfairly in any way, we are proposing the following amendments and additions to the SDHSAA rules that would be applicable solely for the 2020-2021 athletic season."
The letter closed by saying:
"We look forward to discussing these important issues with you and to working cooperatively to implement temporary policies that protect the health and safety of all of our students while still preserving the opportunities that High School athletics offer to all who participate. This is important. We do not remember who we sat next to in High School biology, but we remember who scored the winning basket in our High School’s final game."
