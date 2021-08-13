SDHSAA tournament management fees take a jump

Another goal held over from last year will be the implementation of girls’ softball and E-sports.

“We have a lot of people interested in the possibility of softball,” Swartos said, predicting that the board could take action on the two new sports at its November meeting with implementation in the next school year.

Swartos admitted that more work needed to be done on another goal from last year, examining modifiers for the average daily membership structure. The classification for sports is determined by a school’s average daily membership. The association’s goal is to look at modifying that structure by taking into consideration the free/reduced lunch count.

As an example, Swartos said Todd County may soon have enough students to qualify as an AA school, yet a significant number of students there qualify for reduced or free lunches.

“It is something we’re going to have to address, Swartos said.

A new goal for the coming school year is the formation of partnerships with universities, schools and professional organizations to develop the best practices for recruiting and retaining officials.

One of last year’s goals, the implementation of a new website, has been completed. Another goal, simplifying and articulating the association’s mission, vision and beliefs statements, will be ready for the board at its November meeting, Swartos said.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0