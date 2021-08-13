SDHSAA tournament management fees take a jump

PIERRE — The South Dakota High School Activities Association accomplished one of its goals by substantially raising the amount of money it will pay to schools that host state tournaments.
The action was taken by the SDHSAA Board of Directors at its meeting on Thursday.
In the past, school districts have raised some concerns about the cost of hosting a state tournament, noting that the funding provided by SDHSAA can fall short of the expenses that a host school incurs. One of the board’s goals was to study the issue and raise the fees paid to schools.
Seeing the biggest jumps in funding were cross-country and track and field with the fees paid to host schools jumping by $15,000. Wrestling saw a $13,500 increase.
“Those are the most labor-intensive events that we host,” said SDHSAA Executive Director Dan Swartos.
Overall, the association increased its payments to host schools by $79,000 from $87,000 to $166,000. A recent vendor contract supplied $70,000 of the funding.
The SDHSAA-sanctioned activities, the previous fee and the new fee include:
• A boys’ golf, $300, $675.
• AA boys’ golf, $300, $675.
• Soccer, $1,500, $2,000.
• Cheer and Dance, $2,000, $4,750.
• Cross-country, $3,000, $18,000
• Volleyball, $10,000, $12,250.
• Oral interp, $200, $575.
• One act play, $200, $575.
• Gymnastics, $4,000, $7,750.
• Wrestling, $11,000, $24,500.
• B girls’ basketball, $5,500, $10,000.
• A girls’ basketball, $5,500, $10,000.
• AA girls’ basketball, $5,500, $10,000.
• B boys’ basketball, $8,000, $10,000.
• A boys’ basketball, $8,500, $10,000.
• AA boys’ basketball, $8,500, $10,000.
• All-state choir and orchestra, $1,500, $1,875.
• Debate, $200, $575.
• B boys’ and girls’ golf, $600, $1,350.
• A girls’ golf, $300, $675.
• AA girls’ golf, $300, $675.
• Track and field, $6,100, $21,100
• Girls’ tennis, $2,000, $4,000.
• Boys’ tennis, $2,000, $4,000.
“We’ve nearly doubled what we’re paying out,” Swartos said.
Study will look at economic impact of state tournaments
The South Dakota High School Activities Association will sponsor an economic impact study to measure the impact of state tournaments on local communities.
The economic impact study would help the association as it forms a bid process in which communities would vie for the opportunity to host state tournaments and events, according to Swartos.
“That gives us more of a basis to go out for bids,” Swartos said of the economic impact study.
Swartos explained that the bid process isn’t meant as a means for making more money for the association. Funds raised in the bid process would be used to help with the expenses incurred by schools that host state events.
A host school shouldn’t lose $20,000 to host a state event while the community reaps millions of dollars, Swartos said.
The bid process was initially a part of a goal from the last school year in which the association sought more means for raising revenue for host schools. Due to a new contract with a merchandise vendor, SDHSAA was able to increase the management fees it pays to host schools by $79,000.
Another goal held over from last year will be the implementation of girls’ softball and E-sports.
“We have a lot of people interested in the possibility of softball,” Swartos said, predicting that the board could take action on the two new sports at its November meeting with implementation in the next school year.
Swartos admitted that more work needed to be done on another goal from last year, examining modifiers for the average daily membership structure. The classification for sports is determined by a school’s average daily membership. The association’s goal is to look at modifying that structure by taking into consideration the free/reduced lunch count.
As an example, Swartos said Todd County may soon have enough students to qualify as an AA school, yet a significant number of students there qualify for reduced or free lunches.
“It is something we’re going to have to address, Swartos said.
A new goal for the coming school year is the formation of partnerships with universities, schools and professional organizations to develop the best practices for recruiting and retaining officials.
One of last year’s goals, the implementation of a new website, has been completed. Another goal, simplifying and articulating the association’s mission, vision and beliefs statements, will be ready for the board at its November meeting, Swartos said.