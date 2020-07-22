SDHSAA votes for sports on time

On bus trips, SDHSAA execute e director Dan Swartos said they highly recommended passengers wear masks and a seating chart.

“That is if you get home from a contest and you find out that somebody tested positive, for contact tracing it makes it much more simpler and if you have your assigned seats,” he said. “It sounds like if everyone on the bus is masked, you may end up with fewer close contacts.”

Each school will be allowed to adopt their own policy on activity attendance. The task force suggested Tier 1, which is open attendance for steady or decreasing trends; Tier 2, which is parents and students only for a slow increase in cases with no evidence of exposure in large settings; Tier 3, which limits either students or parents for a sustained increase with potential exposures in large communal settings and Tier 4 for no fans in the event of a sharp increase in cases and hospitalizations.

Swartos said that they have heard from schools who wanted some guidance on fan attendance, so they put an example out there.