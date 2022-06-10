SDHSAA votes to keep football schedules unchanged

PIERRE — Despite complaints from small schools about their 2023 football schedules, the South Dakota High School Activities Association board of directors voted unanimously Thursday to keep the schedules just the way they are.

At its April meeting, the board heard some complaints from schools that have nine-man football teams and from the 11B schools that football schedules for 2022 and 2023 were not to their liking. The schedules for some schools did not include conference games or games within their classification.

SDHSAA Assistant Executive Director Randy Soma, in his first year of creating the schedules, said his priority was ensuring that each school had a schedule of games.

It was determined by the board that it was too late to change the 2022 schedules. At the April meeting, Soma was directed to poll schools about whether or not they wanted to change their 2023 football schedules.

All nine 11AAA and all 10 11AA schools wanted to keep their 2023 schedules. Three of the 14 11A schools wanted their schedules changed. At the 11B level, the vote was 15-10 in favor of keeping the schedules. The 9AA vote was 9-5, the 9A vote was 10-7 and the 9B vote was 6-11.

Changing the schedule for just the 9B teams wouldn’t be an option, Soma said, because many of them also play 9AA and 9A schools.

Soma noted that some schools filled out the survey three times, with votes coming in from the superintendent, the activities director and the football coach. Sometimes they disagreed on how to vote. When that happened, Soma said, he went with the superintendent’s vote.

In 11B and the three nine-man classes, some schools failed to fill out Soma’s survey.

“That what’s disappointing to me,” said board chairman Tom Culver of Avon. “If you’re going to complain, take the time to vote.”

According to SDHSAA Executive Director Dan Swartos, making the football schedule calls for scheduling 800 games throughout seven classes. He told the board that the staff has been made aware of a computer program that may help with the schedules.

“I think the process will continue to get better,” Soma said.

SDHSAA considers ways to improve sportsmanship

While they didn’t have any ready answers, the South Dakota High School Activities Association staff and board of directors agreed on Thursday, June 9, that something needs to be done to improve sportsmanship at high school athletic events.

“It’s becoming a huge issue,” said SDHSAA Executive Director Dan Swartos. “Some boundaries are being crossed.”

Coaches, players, officials and school administrators have to take responsibility for making sure that the games are enjoyable for everyone, according to SDHSAA Assistant Executive Director Jo Auch.

“Our high school activities are supposed to be uplifting,” Auch said, noting that a conference she’ll attend this summer will discuss ways to implement a no tolerance policy for bad sportsmanship.

“If you’ve got one of those people in the stands, you’ve got to do something,” Auch said. “We need our schools to step up and say, ‘Knock it off.’”

Auch said that in some states student council members police the games, handing out colored cards. A yellow card is a warning and a red card means that the fan has to leave the game. “It’s the kids that decide,” Auch said.

Fans and players often take their cue from coaches who belittle officials.

“I do believe it starts with the coaches,” said SDHSAA Assistant Executive Director Randy Soma. “They fly to the dark side once in a while.”

Swartos noted that for all the discussion about unruly fans, he wanted board members to keep in mind that they were talking about a “loud, vocal minority.”

“There’s a small contingent of knuckleheads that can’t control their emotions,” said Swartos, who told the board that the SDHSAA staff would keep sportsmanship on future board agendas and continue to seek solutions.

SDHSAA makes plans for surplus revenue

A school year of record attendance at state tournaments has the South Dakota High School Activities Association projecting that it will have surplus revenue at the end of its budget year.

“We had a lot of record crowds this year,” said SDHSAA Executive Director Dan Swartos.

At the urging of its finance committee, on Thursday, June 9, the SDHSAA board of directors made plans for the distribution of an estimated $231,000 in surplus revenue.

The board approved spending as much as $24,000 for eight body composition scales and refractometers that can be used for wrestler weigh-ins. Swartos said the scales would be for schools to use at eight regional sites.

The board agreed to send an estimated $46,000 to reimburse excess expenses incurred by schools that served as hosts for state tournaments.

The board approved using the remaining funds, approximately $150,000 to replenish its reserve account which has been diminished over the past several years.

Board chairman Tom Culver of Avon said there was some concern about the optics of the association striving for a fund balance equal to 60% of its budget when school districts are limited to saving 30%.

“If we have another pandemic this organization is going to need that money,” Culver said of the reserve account. “All it would take is a really bad winter” to cause the cancellation of basketball and wrestling tournaments and the loss of the revenue from those events.

Murphy will lead activities association board

Mark Murphy of Aberdeen was selected Thursday, June 9, as the new chairman of the South Dakota High School Activities Association board of directors. He will serve in that capacity for one year.

Elected as vice chairman was Kelly Messmer of Harding County.

Murphy will lead a board with two new members. Unanimously elected to the board by member schools was Watertown Superintendent Jeff Danielsen. He will take the place on the board of Terry Rotert of Huron.

Board member Derek Barrios of Elk Point-Jefferson is leaving the board after accepting a new position with the Watertown School District. The board selected Dani Walking Eagle of St. Francis to fill the one-year term of Barrios on the board.

SDHSAA makes plans for surplus revenue

A school year of record attendance at state tournaments has the South Dakota High School Activities Association projecting that it will have surplus revenue at the end of its budget year.

“We had a lot of record crowds this year,” said SDHSAA Executive Director Dan Swartos.

At the urging of its finance committee, on Thursday, June 9, the SDHSAA board of directors made plans for the distribution of an estimated $231,000 in surplus revenue.

The board approved spending as much as $24,000 for eight body composition scales and refractometers that can be used for wrestler weigh-ins. Swartos said the scales would be for schools to use at eight regional sites.

The board agreed to send an estimated $46,000 to reimburse excess expenses incurred by schools that served as hosts for state tournaments.

The board approved using the remaining funds, approximately $150,000 to replenish its reserve account which has been diminished over the past several years.

Board chairman Tom Culver of Avon said there was some concern about the optics of the association striving for a fund balance equal to 60% of its budget when school districts are limited to saving 30%.

“If we have another pandemic this organization is going to need that money,” Culver said of the reserve account. “All it would take is a really bad winter” to cause the cancellation of basketball and wrestling tournaments and the loss of the revenue from those events.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0