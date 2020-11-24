SDHSAA winter sports to go on as scheduled

Despite several discussions on the start date for winter sports at Tuesday’s special meeting of the South Dakota High School Athletics Association Board of Directors, no motion was brought up.
People on both sides of the issue of whether to recommend delaying the start of winter sports spoke during the public forum portion of the meeting, with further discussions among board members taking place later, but no member requested a vote be held.
Those against delaying the start advocated that schools decide for themselves on what steps to take. Board member and Rapid City Central High School principal Mike Talley said he’s received several emails from school districts with their opinion on the matter, and is content with having them issue their own protocols.
“Some schools have minimum COVID cases, while other schools have large numbers,” Talley said. “So circumstances being different for each school and each community, I think we felt we were better served just leaving those decisions to the hands of the local community to decide what they feel is in their best interest moving into the winter season.”
Rapid City Stevens High School athletic director Jared Vasquez spoke during the meeting and was in favor of pushing back the start, stating that a delay would help buy time for students as the school prepares to return to in-person learning Nov. 30.
“What I meant by that was, give us more time to re-engage in the classroom and get back into school, conduct tryouts and those types of things,” Vasquez said. “With school districts, some in distance learning, this is a tougher position for those districts to be in than those that are making the choice to be in classrooms.”
Vasquez and several others put forth the idea of having a certain number of COVID-19 cases needed to commence with sports. SDHSAA Executive Director Daniel Swartos said a threshold would be useful, but deemed it difficult because it’s a “moving target.” He also referenced measures taken by bordering states, which include both delays and as-scheduled competition.
The Board did pass a motion to “highly recommend” schools limit attendance at games and issue mask mandates. It is only a recommendation, however, as Swartos said he didn’t know if the SDHSAA constitution bylaws allow the governing body to establish and enforce rules on attendance and mask-wearing, as concerns about administrators enforcing mask-wearing were also brought up.
“We hope that schools will enact those recommendations and do everything they can to keep their student-athletes and coaches, and staff and spectators safe, but again that’s up to each individual school district to determine whether they want to put that in their plans,” Talley said. “I think it’s a recommendation that was prudent, and one that we’re comfortable making.”
