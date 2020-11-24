SDHSAA winter sports to go on as scheduled

“What I meant by that was, give us more time to re-engage in the classroom and get back into school, conduct tryouts and those types of things,” Vasquez said. “With school districts, some in distance learning, this is a tougher position for those districts to be in than those that are making the choice to be in classrooms.”

Vasquez and several others put forth the idea of having a certain number of COVID-19 cases needed to commence with sports. SDHSAA Executive Director Daniel Swartos said a threshold would be useful, but deemed it difficult because it’s a “moving target.” He also referenced measures taken by bordering states, which include both delays and as-scheduled competition.

The Board did pass a motion to “highly recommend” schools limit attendance at games and issue mask mandates. It is only a recommendation, however, as Swartos said he didn’t know if the SDHSAA constitution bylaws allow the governing body to establish and enforce rules on attendance and mask-wearing, as concerns about administrators enforcing mask-wearing were also brought up.

“We hope that schools will enact those recommendations and do everything they can to keep their student-athletes and coaches, and staff and spectators safe, but again that’s up to each individual school district to determine whether they want to put that in their plans,” Talley said. “I think it’s a recommendation that was prudent, and one that we’re comfortable making.”

