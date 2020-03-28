SDPB WORLD broadcasts daily at-home learning programs

Responding to the urgent need for educational resources for students as schools close due to the coronavirus, SDPB’s WORLD Channel, in partnership with PBS LearningMedia, will begin broadcasting At-Home Learning programs for grades 6-12 on Monday, March 30.

Programming will air Monday through Friday from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. MT on SDPB2-TV. In recognition that not all students have access to broadband internet, these daily free-over-the-air broadcasts will feature the best in public media science, history and other educational programming.

This At-Home Learning block has been carefully curated and supplemented to include assets from the PBS LearningMedia website, a free online service of thousands of compelling educational resources, pbslearningmedia.org/.

“In these challenging times, our public media mission to support students with the educational resources needed to thrive is more important than ever,” said Julie Overgaard, SDPB executive director. “While SDPB’s WORLD At-Home Learning programs are geared to middle and high school students, our 24/7 PBS KIDS service and daytime on our main channel target children in primary-school grades.”