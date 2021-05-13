SDSU avoids elimination on Day 1

South Dakota State softball opened The 2021 Summit League Softball Championship with a 4-2 loss against Kansas City, but bounced back with a 1-0 win over North Dakota Thursday afternoon at Tharaldson Park.

The top-seeded Jacks are now 39-6. Kansas City improved to 29-24 overall while North Dakota finished the season 17-33.

GAME 1: SDSU 2, KANSAS CITY 4

It was a pitchers duel in the first six innings of game one.

Mia Hoveland pitched a complete game for Kansas City as she allowed five hits, two earned runs, one walk and recorded five strikeouts.

For the Jackrabbits, Grace Glanzer took the loss despite giving up just four hits, one earned run, one walk and striking out two batters in four innings. In just her second loss since March 13, 2021, Glanzer fell to 16-4 on the season.

Tori Kniesche pitched the final three innings of the game, striking out six batters, allowing three hits, three earned runs and two walks.

The Roos, who led for the entire game, scored the game's first run on Alexis D'Ambrosio's single in the second inning.